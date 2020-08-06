Will Blood Origins shed light on the Conjunction of the Spheres and other mysteries?

Share it:

The world of The Witcher is full of mysteries to be revealed: the first season of the series with Henry Cavill has only scratched the surface of what is the endless universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, waiting to deepen some questions with the show's next seasons and with the spin- off recently announced.

Just The Witcher: Blood Origins, in particular, could be decidedly interesting from this point of view: as most likely you have read, the series will in fact take place well 1200 years earlier of the events that have already been told to us.

This means that we will have to deal with a world that has not yet known the witchers, whose origin may perhaps have finally been explained to us; contextually, the show could therefore deepen the birth of the various superstitions that have always accompanied the path of Geralt and his fellow men.

There is also a significant issue to be addressed, which is that of the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that is often mentioned in the mother series and that would be responsible for the arrival of men in a world hitherto dominated by elves and dwarves. In short, the possibilities to dig deep are: what would you like to see in this new Netflix show? Let us know in the comments!

