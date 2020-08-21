Will Black Widow be streaming as Mulan? That’s why it won’t happen

Share it:

Due to pandemic and crisis in the film industry, Disney recently decided to launch Mulan’s live-action directed by Niki Caro both in cinemas – where possible – and in Premier Access su Disney+, introducing a small and perhaps lasting revolution in the audiovisual entertainment market. The classic in live-action version will not be integrated in the subscription of the streaming platform but will be released as a “part”, a real $ 29.99 digital purchase without time limitations, to be reviewed at will. A reasoned solution to meet the need to distribute a product that is already overdue six months on the schedule of the major, one of the few studios that has not postponed any of its films coming out under the pandemic for more than 7 months, because otherwise forced to radically modify a release schedule that is too complex to reconstruct from scratch.

Now, in this regard, it is important to understand that keeping a blockbuster like Mulan still costs Disney thousands of dollars a week, not to mention the added promotional expenses given the obligatory stop of marketing. More concretely, the major has chosen to risk a median way between cinema and streaming, without giving up either of them thus giving Mulan a double location and also trying to reach the widest possible audience in the Covid-19 era. A unique case or destined to repeat itself? A revolution that will lead by example or – as stated by Bob Chapeck – “a one-off “? We do not know this yet, but we are confident that, if anyone follows, that film it will almost certainly not be Black Widow with Scarlett Johnasson, and we explain why.

Different clubs

It’s true: in itself Mulan’s release on Disney + in Premier Access format sets a big precedent that many fans could appeal to in the future or that could challenge the same company. That said, within a conglomerate like Disney coexist many different studios playing relatively different leagues. The first titles to slip in deferred streaming were then those produced by Pixar and the so-called Disney originals Onward (we will arrive in the room anyway), Artemis Fowl and the next The one and only Ivan (will be released on September 11 in Italy). Films of a certain importance but in terms of success and revenues do not compete with the live-action of the classics, with the Marvel cinecomics or with the various Star Wars projects.

Different championships, we said, of which Disney is widely aware and to which it gives from time to time the attention and visibility they deserve. On average, a Pixar film makes around $ 850 million – with a few billion-dollar exceptions – while Disney originals are more likely to flop (In the folds of time, Tomorrowland) except in rare cases such as Pirates of the Caribbeani – of which the last chapter has however disappointed expectations. Let’s say we are between series A and series B of the major Disney film league, with some titles in the relegation zone and others in promotion, in a continuous exchange of shares.

Well: the classics in live-action and cinecomics are the spearhead of the league, the “teams” that the public wants to see play and for which it is willing to pay to see them strictly in the largest possible “stadium”, which is the big screen. This means that the company’s proportionate investment is directly related to cinema projection, which provides for certain billionaire revenues and, if not sure, in many cases highly desirable. And despite everything, there are still differences between the live-action classics and cinecomics Marvel, precisely in terms of risk and concept.

First: the classics are not part of a shared cinematic universe. They are divisible, displaceable, more manageable. Second: on a creative level, Disney has already produced and directly conceived a live-action translation of a classic for streaming with Lady and the Tramp, and more will come in the future. Third: the love that binds the general public to these modern “flesh and blood” translations of the stories of The Lion King, Aladdin or The Jungle Book it is totally different from the one that binds him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he has learned to know and follow always and only at the cinema. In addition, Mulan has always been a risk since her announcement, having been reasoned to totally eliminate the danger white washing, shot with a precise oriental vision between swashbuckling and some westernizing element that looks at the oriental public in any case.

And guess what? In China, at the moment, cinemas are fully operational and the problem of Premier Access on Disney + does not even arise, given that the streaming service has not yet landed in the Red Republic. This means that the most important market (which alone generates nine-figure millionaire profits) is safeguarded and that, despite not being able to record record takings, Mulan could “fall within” and “exceed” production costs, this also thanks to Premier Access streaming in territories tormented by Coronavirus such as the United States of America or some Southern countries America.

So why shouldn’t Black Widow follow Mulan’s lead? Because it is not necessary and, unlike his colleague, he would only have to lose. With Premier Access it would not generate the expected revenue because far more folks than fans of the classics would seriously consider spending $ 30 on an unrestricted purchase of the film. A lot but not all, however, given that so many Disney + subscribers they are actually casual viewers, that is, who enter the room only to see certain titles for a single time, to participate and continue the path of the MCU at the price of 10 or maximum 15 dollars only one, four or five times a year, without commitments. The profits would be insufficient for the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 pioneering film and this would create just like Mulan a precedent, only this time negative, because it would affect not only the theatrical release and the use (and the revenues) in the cinema but also the future release in home video and even on the subscription streaming platform.

It is no coincidence that for Disney + the major has only and exclusively thought of a type of serial narration of 20-30 minutes per episode also for Marvel Studios branded products. Otherwise why not even produce a feature film? obviously due to the high investments and the need to see a strong economic response, but also partly out of habit and to keep intact the film market and the experience of the cinema, which nowadays lives almost exclusively on these titles.

Releasing Black Widow in Premier Access would mean breaking this whole chain and risk putting an end to cinema seriously as we understand it today, the one criticized by Scorsese and other distinguished authors who, however, live only on cinecomics and blockbusters. In addition, the film by Cate Shortland it was postponed by necessity to November 6 in an impulse of foresight and exclusively cinematic optics, while Mulan was always in doubt for Disney +. Here: here we see the different treatment that Disney reserves to its projects and the importance of the same. So yes, Mulan is a big precedent, but if we were to aim for the next big title also distributed in premier access, then we would look beyond the cinecomic barricade, to the Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson for example, which seems to us the original Disney to keep in mind. eye for this type of operation.