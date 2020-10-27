Will Black Noir kill one of the protagonists? Here’s what Nathan Mitchell thinks

While we await the arrival of the third season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, we report these comments by Nathan Mitchell about a possible Black Noir clash with one of the show’s main characters.

As you know Black Noir is clearly inspired by the Batman character, for this reason many see him as a possible future rival of Homelander, Garth Ennis’ answer to Superman, just as happened in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice“Despite this Nathan Mitchell revealed of do not see the two as adversaries, answering questions from ComicBook.com reporters: “I think it’s a very original way to find out more about Black Noir’s psyche. I don’t know if Homelander sees it the same way, however Noir still has unexplored potential. But for now, the relationship between the two is one of camaraderie, they trust each other. Homelander knows that Noir can be trusted to carry out important tasks, and he will act without question. Same thing for Noir. They have a good relationship, we will see what happens in the future, but for now everything is ok“.

