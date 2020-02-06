Will 'Birds of Prey' be the first blockbuster of 2020?

Share it:

For the past three weeks in a row, Sony has been the head of the collection list since the beginning of this year at the box office with 'Bad Boys for Life'. The film took its third consecutive victory last week with a total of $ 17.6 million, making a total of 294 million raised. But there is a new blockbuster that comes from the powerful DC Comics hand, 'Birds of Prey' that lands in theaters this Friday. With the film being the new big release of the weekend, the story about Harley Quinn and company aims to have a strong box office race given the good run of DC Films.

The movie, which sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn for the first time since 'Suicide Squad' of 2016, it is the first comic film to arrive at the box office in 2020. Directed by Cathy Yan, follow in the footsteps of 'Aquaman', 'Shazam' and 'Joker', which helped DC Films recover after the premiere of 'Justice League'. Critics have positioned themselves very much in favor of the spin-off, which already has 90% in Rotten Tomatoes, as written.

Warner Bros.

Nowadays, analysts expect it to generate between 50 and 55 million dollars, which will easily give you first place over the weekend. As we have seen with movies with cases like 'Black Panther' in 2018 or 'Deadpool' in 2016, February can be fertile ground for a correct premiere. According to expert voices this film, driven by women and rated R is not prepared to cross the billion mark as its predecessors 'Aquaman' and 'Joker', but could easily become a solid success, as was Shazam the Last year, he earned $ 364.5 million worldwide after 53.5 on his first weekend.

On the other hand, 'Bad Boys for Life', the return of Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence, is looking to bring between 10 and 12 million in its fourth week. The long-awaited third installment of the franchise will easily cross the 300 million mark next Monday. Just behind that should be Sam Mendes' movie, '1917', with around 7 million. The movie is the favorite to win the Best Movie at the Oscars this weekend, which should keep her in the number three spot. It has already raised more than $ 252 million worldwide.

As far as Spain is concerned, the movie 'Adú', by Salvador Calvo, is number 1 at the box office. '1917' has advanced to the new installment of 'Bad Boys'. Will Smith and Lawrence be overtaken by Harley Quinn and his minions this weekend? Also this week comes the other film that stars Margot Robbie, 'The Scandal (Bombshell)', released in the United States last December, and that can make the numbers change something at the national box office.