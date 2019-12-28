Will Beatrice of York's wedding be another royal wedding? Real scandals, however, make him sinful

Share it:

Beatrice of York is married in 2020 with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and gives you the quota marriage royal of the year. The announcement was made and so was the official engagement party, but the news on the royal wedding of Beatrice of York I'm not all glamorous as you might think: in short, we are saying that you may not see his wedding on TV and that, even, the event could become private to avoid drawing even more attention to the family of Prince Andrea, after the scandal for which he was practically removed from the family.

But before giving up on the idea of ​​seeing Beatrice of York walking around Windsor in a carriage as her sister Eugenia is Meghan Markle before her, perhaps it is appropriate to take stock of the situation: how will the royal wedding of princess Beatrice? We bet everything on the usual equity of Queen Elizabeth, who will not want to differentiate between the granddaughters and will also approve a beautiful royal style wedding for Beatrice. And maybe you missed a piece in the royal drama, because apparently even the love story of the princess of York is full of it. Are you ready to dive into court?

Royal Wedding of Princess Beatrice, the news and everything we know

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been together for more than two years and seem very close-knit. Ricky Vigil MGetty Images

On December 18, 2019 Beatrice of York and her Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi they gave a mega party in London to celebrate their engagement. First the princess went to lunch with her grandmother for the traditional Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace (but without her boyfriend, who can access these events only with the ring on her finger) and in the evening they offered guests an evening of drinks and dances. Among the guests there is a bit of a mirror of the probable list of wedding guests: from Ellie Goulding to Pippa and James Middleton with their respective companions through Robert De Niro, James Blunt and Ayda Field, Robbie Williams' wife. Beatrice has a lot of VIP friends and her celeb-list will be decidedly crowded (more reason to hope for a live broadcast of her royal wedding, will you want to miss this parterre?).

But when does Beatrice of York marry?

There is no date yet, although for the spring weddings the traditional timing of the Royal Family usually requires announcements of the date and location of the family wedding during the Christmas period. Given how much Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugenia are suffering from the scandal that saw their dad and the huge disappointment of Queen Elizabeth and also of the subjects, it is not certain that the wedding will be celebrated in spring 2020: maybe it will be moved to autumn, to calm the waters a little. The British tabloids promise that the date will be there and that it will arrive in January, when the public relations crisis unleashed by Prince Andrea, the Brexit-related issues and all the gossip that revolve around the royal family will have calmed down a bit.

Where will the Royal Wedding of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi be celebrated?

Before the scandal of Prince Andrew, everyone would have bet on Windsor: Princess Eugenie said "Yes, I do"right in the castle church as they did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018 and for Beatrice the same scenario was envisaged.

But now that Prince Andrea has thrown mud on the royal family and also on the daughters, it is not said that the wedding of Princess Beatrice will be celebrated with great pomp: the subjects are inviperito and the royal wedding therefore cost the best strategy, according to the royal insiders , is to keep a low profile so as not to further ignite the fuse. It was also thought of an Italian wedding, given the origins of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who returns to the fore at this point: an intimate, discreet and elegant wedding on the Amalfi Coast could be right for them, right?

But will I be able to watch the royal wedding on TV?

Even on this there is still total reserve. Poor Beatrice cannot find a useful date for her wedding and is going through a bad period because of her father and certainly her first thought is not to end up on TV in a wedding dress. Even for Princess Eugenia until the last minute the live broadcast remained in doubt, then the BBC bought the event and you were able to follow the ceremony live. If Queen Elizabeth decides not to make differences between her granddaughters and the TV, she will find the palatable royal wedding of Beatrice of York you could enjoy his wedding from the sofa at home as per tradition.

The royal drama in the royal drama

Did you know that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a son from a previous relationship and that he also has some problems with his ex? Apparently, scandal of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein aside, another of the reasons why the spouses would like to keep a low profile is linked to the situation of Beatrice of York's boyfriend, who does not want to put his son in trouble and not even fight too much with the ex (via Cosmo US). Discreet marriage seems to be the perfect solution to go unnoticed. So what matters is to say yes forever, no? And this will also apply to royals (perhaps).

