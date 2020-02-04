Will Beatrice of York manage to have her happy marriage? The latest wedding news

Share it:

The Royal Wedding 2020 fee is saved again this year and the princess gives it to you Beatrice of York together with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi. Although the year is not exactly the right one for a royal wedding, between scandals and shock outings from the family, Princess Beatrice will probably marry her Edo in the autumn, to overcome the family crisis that has hit the Queen Elizabeth clan.

The last news on Beatrice's Royal Wedding in York they say that grandmother Betty, to pamper her granddaughter a little, would have loaned her a not bad location for the wedding reception, that is Buckingham Palace. A news that has not yet been confirmed by Palazzo (via Harper's Bazaar) but that could be the right choice to give the Duchesses of York a little breath, who are experiencing a bad period because of their father. And it is the first time since 2011 that the most iconic building of the British monarchy will return to host a wedding reception, after that of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Royal Wedding of Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, all the news

The scandal related to Prince Andrew of York caused a big shock wave on the celebrations of the princess, with the greatest consequence related to the direct broadcast of her royal wedding on TV: neither BBC nor ITV, the two main British networks, have decided to cover it (but don't worry, for first-hand photos there will always be Instagram!).

In our opinion, the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a good opportunity to give more space to the Queen's granddaughters, always discreet, kind and never out of place. Unfortunately, the reactions of the scandal of Prince Andrea are not making the princesses and especially Beatrice of York live a good period, who has not even officially announced the date of her wedding, perhaps to let some time pass between the various crises real, the Brexit (which doesn't help) and the royals dramas.

What is certain is that it will be a family event with many celebrities, as the York sisters have influential friends like Sussex and more, coming from all over the world. Advances on the royal wedding of 2020 say that it will be celebrated in a church in London and that the reception will be at Buckingham Palace courtesy of Queen Elizabeth who has not opened the doors of her most famous castle for a wedding party since 2011. Not bad such as wedding gift, no?

Beatrice and her boyfriend came out in 2018 after a year of dating. Ricky Vigil MGetty Images

Even if it won't be a media-screamed event – difficult that, before 25 years, we will be able to see a royal wedding like that of Harry and Meghan, baby George of Cambridge, we count on you! – the wedding of Princess Beatrice of York will be a sort of redemption for the daughters of Prince Andrea and Sarah Ferguson, often overshadowed by the press and haters. And we can't wait to find out when it will be celebrated, who it will be among the guests and above all what wedding dress it will wear!

