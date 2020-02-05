Will Batman's new game come out in the fall and be followed by Rocksteady's DC project?

Share it:

The GWW reports some details on the next Batman game, a source very close to the project has confirmed that the game is being worked on in the studios of WB Montreal and will be a "Soft Reboot" from the Batman Arkham series.

Initially the company considered a direct sequel to Batman Arkham Knight but the work on this concept was blocked in 2016, when the studio decided to completely change course, giving life to a new Batman game that could kick off a real and proper DC Game Universe. It is no coincidence that this title (presumably in 2021) should be followed by one based on the DC Comics world developed by Rocksteady, authors of the Batman Arkham trilogy.

Last September, on the occasion of the Batman Day 2019Warner Bros. launched a first teaser of the new project, but this move was followed by months of silence and to date there are no official details of any kind in this regard.

With the hypothetical release scheduled for autumn, the reveal the new Batman game should not be too far away, many speak of an announcement expected during the PS5 and Xbox Series X presentation events while other sources indicate E3 as a likely stage for the appearance of WB Montreal's Batman.