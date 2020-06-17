Will Batman's new game be announced at the DC FanDome event in August?

Share it:

DC Comics announced the DC FanDome event scheduled for August 22 with a "Global Virtual Experience" that will involve the entire DC Multiverse, and therefore comics, films and presumably video games.

The company didn't mention any plans in particular but the DC FanDome announcement was shared from the WB Games Twitter profile, the same who only a few weeks ago warned of a possible imminent presentation of the studio's new project.

It is difficult to pass it off for confirmation but it is not excluded that on this occasion Warner Bros. may present the new video game of the Dark Knight, apparently being developed in the studios of WB Games Montreal (the same as Batman Arkham Origins) but never officially announced until today. The DC FanDome show will be held on August 22, therefore, there are still more than two months left and in this period of time leakages and confirmations could emerge regarding a possible appearance of the new Batman game.

Last week, Batman Arkham Legacy's announcement at the PS5 event was hypothesized but the game has not been revealed on this occasion and many are wondering if Warner will wait before removing the veils from one of the most awaited projects by gamers .