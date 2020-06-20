Will Baldur's Gate 3 be released on consoles? Larian does not rule it out a priori

Share it:

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently announced only for PC and Google Stadia, but how many possibilities are there to see the game on other platforms? Swen Vincke, creative director of Larian Studios answered this question.

At present the study has as its focus PC and Stadia versions only: "we are working on the already announced versions and we want to focus on them, in the future we will see what will happen", not a complete closure therefore, although the arrival of Baldur's Gate 3 on consoles such as PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X has not been expressly announced.

It is true that the new Baldur's could follow the path already tested with Divinity Original Sin and Original Sin II, initially announced only for PC and later also on current generation consoles. Yesterday Larian released a new gameplay video of Baldur's Gate 3 confirming the Early Access phase indicatively for the month of August, even if a precise date has not yet been provided by the developers.