Will Baldur’s Gate 3 be in Italian? Not at the launch of Early Access, Larian confirms

After unveiling the system requirements of Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access, the Larian studies explain that, unfortunately, Italian will not be included in the list of supported languages ​​at the launch of their expected colossal role.

Interacting with the community through their official forum, the representatives of the Belgian software house that gave shape to the series of Divinity Original Sin they specified that “Unfortunately, Italian will not be present in the languages ​​initially available. There may be additional localizations that will be added after the release. (with reference to the opening of the Early Access phase, ed). While the text is being written and edited, with nearly 46,000 lines of dialogue planned, there are limits to the number of translations we can handle at the same time. “.

With the confirmation of the absence of Italian among the supported languages ​​for the launch at the end of September of Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access on PC and Google Stadia, at present we do not know whether or not the Italian localization is part of the plans of Larian Studios. . While waiting to receive further information in this regard, we just have to hope (and support) every fanmade initiative such as the one carried out by T.I.G.E.R. Team with the Italian translation of Divinity Original Sin 2, a project to say the least commendable that required a lot of effort from those who took part in it.