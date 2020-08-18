Will Attack on Titan 4 make massive use of 3DCG? Here comes an expert on the staff

Share it:

Once the souls were prepared exclusively by drawing the scenes by hand, today instead the animation studios have equipped themselves with software and tricks that, if used wisely, allow you to save time with acceptable results. One of them is the use of CG, which apparently will also be present in The Attack of the Giants 4.

As communicated by the Twitter Attack on Titan Wiki page, always well informed on the movements of the anime and manga production, the MAPPA studio staff has made a collaboration with a new director of CG animation. The name of this new member of the group is unknown, but it comes from the V-Sign studio which is known for its productions with the 3DCG.

In Attack of the Giants 4 it is likely that we will also see scenes in 3DCG which might involve some giants like Armin's colossal. We will still have to wait to see a hint of this 3DCG graphics given that some rumors speak of a postponement of The Attack of the Giants 4 to 2021. In addition to the problems of the past months in fact, MAPPA is busy with another anime, which is added to already heavy workload of this animation studio that will also be broadcast in the autumn Jujutsu Kaisen.