Entertainment

Will Attack on Titan 4 make massive use of 3DCG? Here comes an expert on the staff

August 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Once the souls were prepared exclusively by drawing the scenes by hand, today instead the animation studios have equipped themselves with software and tricks that, if used wisely, allow you to save time with acceptable results. One of them is the use of CG, which apparently will also be present in The Attack of the Giants 4.

As communicated by the Twitter Attack on Titan Wiki page, always well informed on the movements of the anime and manga production, the MAPPA studio staff has made a collaboration with a new director of CG animation. The name of this new member of the group is unknown, but it comes from the V-Sign studio which is known for its productions with the 3DCG.

In Attack of the Giants 4 it is likely that we will also see scenes in 3DCG which might involve some giants like Armin's colossal. We will still have to wait to see a hint of this 3DCG graphics given that some rumors speak of a postponement of The Attack of the Giants 4 to 2021. In addition to the problems of the past months in fact, MAPPA is busy with another anime, which is added to already heavy workload of this animation studio that will also be broadcast in the autumn Jujutsu Kaisen.

READ:  Will Blood Origins shed light on the Conjunction of the Spheres and other mysteries?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.