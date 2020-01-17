Will Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia be at the PS5 announcement event?

Share it:

In the past few hours we have told you about Prince of Persia Dark Babylon, according to some rumors the prince would be ready to go back up PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X along with two other Ubisoft franchises ready to debut on Next-Gen.

The source claims to work for Ubisoft and says that "in recent days the trailers of Prince of Persia and Splinter Cell 7 have been shown internally"but without providing photographic or video evidence to support his claims.

It is not clear whether the two games are Open World or if they are intended to follow a more linear structure, apparently we speak in both cases of "Soft Reboot"with Prince of Persia Dark Babylon (tentative and unofficial title) set after Prince of Persia The Two Thrones and Splinter Cell presented as a sequel to Splinter Cell Blacklist.

The same source reveals that the two games will be presented in February together with Assassin's Creed Ragnarok during the presentation event of PlayStation 5, not yet confirmed by Sony. The analyst Daniel Ahmad, however, has branded the rumor about Prince of Persia as fake and the leak on Assassin's Creed inaccurate, not saying instead about the future of Splinter Cell. And what do you think of this rumor?