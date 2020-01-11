Will Assassin's Creed Ragnarok also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X? Rumor about the launch date

Share it:

After the leaks of the past few days they emerge now new rumors on the next episode of the Ubisoft series, apparently titled Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, this is the name used in the GameStop and Amazon databases.

According to a new leak released on Reddit, the launch date would be set for September 29, 2020, slightly earlier than the classic publication of the other episodes, traditionally released in October or November. Assassin's Creed Ragnarok is mentioned as an official title, the game would be in development for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, the presentation is expected to take place in February 2020 during the PS5 presentation event.

Ragnarok should present a similar gameplay to that of Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, thus mixing action adventure elements with an RPG component, all with various improvements to numerous aspects such as weapon management and stealth. Also reported changes to the progression system and the presence of a cooperative multiplayer mode for four players like the one already seen in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Finally, a brief mention of the map that appears to be "the largest ever to appear in a game in the Assassin's Creed series", words that would suggest one really large map with numerous areas to explore. In any case, when it comes to noise, we invite you as usual to take what is reported with due precautions.