Will Ash's sixth and final Pokémon be Sobble? the latest trailer reinforces this hypothesis

Ash is ready to get his Galar region starter, and the preview sequences of the next episode suggest that his final choice will fall on Sobble, the Pokémon tadpole introduced in eighth generation games.

The trailer of the episode, in fact, sees the disconsolate little monster of water, sitting on the edge of a swimming pool in total solitude and with wide-eyed eyes. Listening carefully to the preview it is possible to hear Ash refer to Sobble with the following words: "He could become stronger on my team."

Ash's likely choice has much in common with that of his partner Go; he too had taken Scorbunny with him and saved him from captivity to take him on a trip with his team of Pokémon. The trailer, in addition to focusing on Sobble, frames for a moment also a fourth generation Pokémon, Riolu.

There is a good chance that Ash will take full loot and capture him too, which in the future could evolve into a powerful Lucario. However, obtaining Sobble would occupy the last slot available to the coachtherefore it is an uncertain hypothesis. In the next episodes the animated series of Pokémon will enter a new narrative phase, characterized by numerous battles and in which already known faces will appear, such as the gym leader of the Kalos region, Corrina.