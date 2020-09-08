Will Ant-Man 3 introduce the Fantastic 4 to the MCU? The new theory involves Overspace

Share it:

The arrival of the Fantastic 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is now only a matter of time: in the meantime, however, the curiosity remains to understand how Kevin Feige and his associates will be able to introduce the quartet led by Reed Richards in the group of historical Avengers. According to a new theory it could be Ant-Man 3 to make the difference.

According to some, in fact, Hank Pym could play a fundamental role in this story: the theory devised by Screenrant, in fact, would present us Reed Richards as a colleague of the character played by Michael Douglas.

Both Richards and Pym would therefore have been involved some time ago in some research onOverspace, a dimension in which time would flow quite differently from the world we know (Richards speaks of the exponential acceleration of time, which would therefore flow from time to time at different speeds compared to our universe).

The theory therefore sees the Fantastic 4 trapped in Overspace and Hank Pym intent on trying to recover them exactly as done in Quantum Realm with his Janet: the different speed of the passage of time would also mean that, despite the years passed, Richards and his companions would still be young and ready to join their colleagues.

What do you think? It seems to you a credible theory? Tell us yours in the comments! According to Peyton Reed, meanwhile, Ant-Man 3 will be the most spectacular chapter of the franchise; Paul Rudd, for his part, has no certainty about what will be of Ant-Man 3 after the pandemic.