Will an AI be able to replicate the style of Manga God Osamu Tezuka?

February 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
The importance of the work of Osamu Tezuka in the manga field it is extraordinary. Author of more than 170000 plates, including 700 different stories, the God of manga has managed to convey any type of emotion and value through his apparently simpler designs than those of today's mangakas but full of passion.

Towards the end of 2019 a rather particular project had been announced concerning the master's works. The Japanese company Kioxia, which deals with the production of computer memories, has in fact announced that it wants to use an AI to create a new manga with it Tezuka style.

This hypothetical work seems to be scheduled for February 27, although so far the only images available and shared by Kioxia itself are those that you can see in the video at the top of the page. entitled Paidon, the story follows the adventures of a man who decides to move away from the company present in Tokyo in 2030. Finding himself without a home, and constantly suffering from amnesia, the protagonist will be helped by a robotic bird called Apollo.

A narrative that, judging from what has been leaked so far, seems to be simple and resume some extravagant and futuristic details, as seen in other works by Osamu Tezuka. The whole project, Tezuka2020, also involved Tezuka Productions and the master's son, Makoto. What do you think of this initiative? Could it turn out to be a beautiful tribute or a terrible flop, even irreverent for the dad of Astro Boy and La Fenice?

