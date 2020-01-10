Will a new Star Wars game arrive in 2021 anticipating the new films in the saga?

Share it:

According to a series of reports collected by the GamesRadar + editorial staff, the next era was Star Wars could start with a game.

On the occasion of the San Diego Comic-Con last October, Disney presented Project Luminous, a long-term cross-media plan that will ferry the entire Star Wars franchise into the future, with the launch of a new series of films set 400 years before the Skywalker Saga, in a period called the High Republic. These films (the first will be screened in cinemas from December 2022) would include material from the films initially entrusted to Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and DB Weiss, who left the project due to other commitments made with Netflix .

Well, according to some rumors – coming from a report by the Hungarian portal Ziro.hu – Project Luminous's first major product will be a video game that will see the light in 2021or a year before the launch of the first of a new series of Star Wars films. This title would have the task of introducing the events that will then be expanded later, as well as in the films, also in other media. In the reports there is no mention of the reference platforms, nor of the development team in charge, even if it is probably a study in the orbit of Electronic Arts. Could it be the Star Wars game being developed at EA Motive?