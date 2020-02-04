Will a new Ratchet & Clank be released at the launch of PS5, before Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Share it:

For some time there has been talk of a possible return of Ratchet & Clank and it seems that the fans of the duo will be satisfied very soon, by the end of the year, with a new game from the series arriving at the launch of PlayStation 5. Will it be true?

To support it is the ex journalist and insider Colin Moriarty, who discussed this hypothesis in a podcast. In his view "Ratchet & Clank has been in development for a long time and will probably be released at the launch of PlayStation 5", Moriarty talks about a project destined to be released between Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with the latter not yet officially announced.

After the acquisition of Insomniac Games by Sony many have speculated about the return of this explosive couple, however to date there have been no announcements of any kind in this regard. Could Ratchet & Clank be one of the latest Sony PS4 exclusives, also available simultaneously on PlayStation 5 at the launch of the console? Interesting hypothesis but as said absolutely not confirmed.

After the discreet Ratchet & Clank for PS4 released simultaneously with the homonymous film, the series suffered a new setback but the time could be ripe for a return in style. Will we know more in the coming months?