Will 2020 be his year ?: Justin Bieber publishes a strange message and interprets it as a return

The Canadian-born singer Justin Bieber caused great emotion among ‘Beliebers’ when posting a mysterious message in your social media accounts.

Although the message only says ‘2020’, without any other description, all his fans have interpreted it as the announcement of a possible return musical for next year.

In a matter of hours the message went viral, since for about five years Bieber He has stayed away from the music scene.

Justin Bieber He began his musical career at age 14, when the singer Usher discovered it and took it from Canada to the United States.

There the young man found great fame and acceptance, but that led to his life being filled with excesses, drug and alcohol problems and even what many have considered as toxic attitudes in your romantic relationships.

The scandals for mistreatment of his fans also led the 25-year-old to take a break, which he crowned when he took refuge in religion and after his wedding with the model Hailey Baldwin

