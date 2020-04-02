Wild Session comes to FlixOlé, Filmin and Amazon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Whether we deserve it or not, our cinematographic past is so rich that it allows us to have a catalog of endless “series B” productions that have ended up influencing some of today's great creators, both within and outside our borders. And there was a time when the Spanish theaters were filled with viewers willing to be surprised by, mind you, Spanish movies!

These box office hits of the 60s, 70s, and 80s never stopped being taken seriously, and over the years, some even tried to get them under the rug. To be for anyone with any concern, different documentaries like ‘The man who saw Frankenstein cry’(Ángel Agudo, 2010),‘Claw! A journey through spanish horror’(Víctor Matellano, 2013) or‘Quinqui Stars’(Juan Vicente Córdoba, 2018) have tried to put those jewels in their place.

Now two reckless adventurers like Paco Limón Y Julio Cesar Sánchez, next to the seasoned Apache Enrique López LavigneThey are willing to emphasize to what extent it is worth remembering all the good that we have behind us and so, if we can do better, not to make the same mistake in the present.

After the applauded pass from ‘Wild Session' in Sitges, the documentary has not stopped adding followers and, luckily for all, its acolytes will increase soon thanks to its streaming premiere, at the hands of #ConUnPack Distribution, in FlixOlé, Filmin Y Amazon Prime Video next April 3.