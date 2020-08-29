WiiBoy Color: a modder turns Nintendo Wii into a portable console!

Share it:

As a great fan of retrogaming and consoles of the Kyoto house, the youtuber GingerOfMods has ventured into an amateur project that is nothing short of singular to give shape to WiiBoy Color, a portable version of Nintendo Wii that is inspired by the shapes and design of the Game Boy.

To fulfill his dream of turning Wii into a portable platform, the content creator took apart the Nintendo console and put all the hardware elements back into a 3D printed plastic shell by the same author of this project.

As you can guess by looking at the trailer at the opening of the article, the youtuber had to overcome many difficulties in reengineering the Wii and making sure its hardware components could take up less space. With the help of a good welding machine and a lot of patience, GingerOfMods has still achieved its purpose with the help of various components recovered from other consoles, such as DS Lite buttons and the circuit of a controller del GameCube.

