Wii U is alive and fighting with us: a famous indie game is coming to the Nintendo console

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (better known as ESRB) confirms the surprising arrival of a new video game on Wii U, the unfortunate Nintendo console that preceded the arrival of Switch and which has been out of production since early 2017.

Based on the information shared by the American body in charge of classifying the titles about to be launched, we discover that the identikit of the "mysterious" indie video game destined to land on Wii U corresponds to that of Shakedown Hawaii, a world-wide action shooter open that is inspired by first chapters of Grand Theft Auto and the graphics sector of 8 and 16 bit consoles.

The ESRB rating of the Wii U version of Shakedown Hawaii it describes the contents in anticipation of its arrival on the market, it is assumed by and no later than the first half of 2020: the Vblank Entertainment sandbox, sequel to Retro City Rampage, has already been available on PC, PS4 and Switch since May of last year, but not on Xbox One where the team led by Brian Provinciano complains of problems related to the authentication process.

All this, while the rumors and clues about the mysterious Wii U games coming to Nintendo Switch continue to rebound. Did you also know that Wii U received a new firmware update in June 2019?