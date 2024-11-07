‘Wicked’ Stars Spark Controversy: Cynthia Erivo’s Candid Comments on Glinda Casting Stir Drama

Cynthia Erivo has set social media ablaze with her recent comments about the casting process for the highly anticipated “Wicked” movie adaptation. In a revealing interview with The New York Times, the award-winning actress didn’t hold back when discussing her co-star Ariana Grande’s selection as Glinda.

The casting process that took place in 2021 apparently included several well-known actresses vying for the coveted role of Glinda. Among them were Amanda Seyfried, Dove Cameron, and René Rapp. However, Erivo’s recent comments suggest she wasn’t impressed with her fellow auditionees.

“Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with,” Erivo remarked, causing Grande to respond with a surprised “Oh my God!” The comment, which some view as shade toward other candidates, has sparked discussions about professional courtesy in Hollywood.

But the controversy doesn’t stop there. Erivo, who plays the green-skinned Elphaba in the film, also addressed the historical lack of diversity in the role. She explained that historically, Black women have not been considered for the role. If they have, they didn’t get the role, and if so, they’re usually the backup.

The production has already faced its share of challenges. In October 2023, Erivo responded strongly to a fan-edited version of the movie poster that obscured her eyes. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen. None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.”

Despite these controversies, the bond between the two leads appears stronger than ever. Grande spoke warmly about their friendship, saying, “I think that was one of my most cherished parts of this experience: I felt held and like I had a friend every step of the way.”

The casting process seems to have brought the two stars closer together. Erivo shared that Grande’s support has been invaluable: “She’s really held my hand all the way through it and wants it for me just as much as I want for myself.”

The film marks a significant milestone in both actresses’ careers. For Grande, it represents a return to her theatrical roots, while for Erivo, it’s a groundbreaking role that challenges traditional casting norms in musical theater.

Industry experts note that the chemistry between leads is crucial for any musical adaptation’s success. The apparent friendship between Erivo and Grande suggests that, despite the controversies, audiences can expect powerful on-screen chemistry when the film debuts.

The movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical narrates the untold tale of the witches of Oz prior to the arrival of Dorothy. With its themes of friendship, prejudice, and the nature of beneficial and evil, “Wicked” continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Universal Pictures has set the release date for November 22, 2024, giving fans plenty of time to anticipate this new take on the classic tale. The film promises to bring fresh perspectives to familiar characters while maintaining the heart of the original story.

As the release date approaches, one thing is clear: the casting choices, controversial as they may be, have created a dynamic duo in Erivo and Grande that fans are eager to see on the big screen.