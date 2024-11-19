‘Wicked’ Enchants Garland’s Heir: A Magical Tribute to Oz’s Enduring Legacy

Lorna Luft, the daughter of legendary actress Judy Garland, has enthusiastically endorsed the highly anticipated film adaptation of “Wicked,” in a heartfelt endorsement that bridges Hollywood’s past and present.

The musical prequel to “The Wizard of Oz” has captured the hearts of early viewers, with Luft leading the chorus of praise ahead of its November 22 theatrical release.

Director Jon M. Chu has accomplished what many thought impossible: creating a worthy successor to the beloved 1939 classic that starred Garland as Dorothy. “This movie is astounding!” declares Luft, who attended the New York screening. “It’s epic, brilliant, touching, and honest.” Her words carry special weight, given her unique connection to the original Oz story through her mother’s iconic role.

The star-studded cast, led by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, has earned particular acclaim. “They take you on an emotional roller coaster, and you better hold on tight,” Luft shares, praising their “jaw-dropping” vocal performances. The chemistry between the two leads brings fresh energy to the story of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival.

The film’s production values have set a new standard for musical adaptations. From stunning sets to intricate costumes and makeup, every element works together to create what Luft describes as a “breathtaking” visual experience. The creative team has managed to honor the original while crafting something entirely fresh and contemporary.

Critics describe the ensemble of supporting cast members Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and others as “phenomenal”. Their performances add depth to the rich tapestry of Oz’s history, expanding the world that audiences first fell in love with nearly 85 years ago.

For Chu, the project held deep personal significance. “The Wizard of Oz is so personal to everybody,” he explains, noting its particular resonance with immigrant families chasing the American dream. His direction brings a modern sensibility to timeless themes of friendship, identity, and the power of personal conviction.

Luft’s words to Chu perhaps best encapsulate the film’s success in honoring its predecessors while charting new territory: “He had picked up the torch, the broom, and the wand and carried it forward.” Garland’s daughter adds special meaning to this metaphorical handing down of the baton from one generation to the next.

“Wicked” arrives in theaters as part one of a two-part series, with the second installment scheduled for November 26, 2025. The decision to split the story allows for a more detailed exploration of the source material, promising audiences a complete and immersive experience in the land of Oz.

As anticipation builds for the public release, Luft’s endorsement serves as a powerful bridge between Hollywood’s golden age and its current renaissance. Her final advice to moviegoers? “Buckle up, because it’s one joy-filled ride!”

The premiere marks a significant moment in cinema history, where past and present converge to create something truly magical. With its blend of spectacular performances, stunning visuals, and heartfelt storytelling, “Wicked” appears poised to enchant a new generation while paying respectful homage to the classic that started it all.