Why Yanet García leaves the Program Today

Magda Rodríguez denied the rumors that she would stop being the producer of the Hoy Program, "very happy for the confirmation that I am still producing the Morning Today, despite the fact that people would have wanted me to leave," she said in an interview for TVNotas . With the arrival of 2020 there will be several changes in the morning of Las Estrellas, among them the departure of Yanet García and Mauricio Mancera.

A few weeks ago it was announced that "The weather girl" would no longer be part of that program, causing great surprise among viewers and fans of Yanet García. In this regard Magda Rodríguez said: "We have just incorporated Anel with a new section and Mhoni Vidente came out, Mauricio Mancera and Yanet García also leave the broadcast".

As it turns out that he fell in love and goes to Los Angeles, I must accept that I will not find another like the weather, but do not doubt that I will bring someone else.

Upon the departure of Mauricio Mancera, the television producer said he no longer wanted to renew his contract. "In November we were informed that our contracts ended on December 31 and Mauricio told me that although he will continue on television, he does not want to renew his to continue on the program, since he has other projects in mind."

Previously Mauricio Mancera said that when he left Hoy, he had nothing to do with Andrea Legarreta, as many said that the television host asked for his departure.

So far the new projects that Yanet García will carry out are unknown.