why won’t Greg Nicotero direct any of the bonus episodes?

The Walking Dead turns 10 and if the series has come to receive so much success a little credit goes to too Greg Nicotero, thanks to his qualities as a director, producer and make-up artist. Unfortunately, however, it was not possible to join the rest of the crew on the set of the new bonus bets scheduled for 2021.

“Angela Kang had called me for ask me if I wanted to direct but unfortunately, due to the period in which the pandemic forced everyone to close, I had to start filming Creepshow, we had prepared the first two episodes. At first I thought, ‘Well, I can do Creepshow and then rush into The Walking Dead’, but then I thought ‘That would be absurd, I’d die there. Until January I’m neck-deep in Creepshow“, revealed the director a Rotten Tomatoes.

Unfortunately, he could not please the showrunner, who had to fall back on someone else. In fact, the production of Creepshow must require a lot of effort, especially now that the crazy horror series seems to have taken off, so much so that it has already earned the renewal for the third season.

Nicotero still managed to close the tenth season with the last episode, A Certain Doom, aired in October 2020 after months of waiting. At this point we expect to find it behind the camera directly for the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead.