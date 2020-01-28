“Why will you be so pend *?”: Lupillo Rivera declares war on his haters and displays them on Instagram

One of the artists who always seems to be in a good mood is Lupillo Rivera, except that this time the ‘Bull of the Corrido‘Exploded against his haters On Instagram.

It all started when the interpreter of ‘Gold Deck‘Received hundreds of disrespects and insults through his Instagram account.

The offenses caused Lupillo to record a video of almost 5 minutes where he attacked the haters and took the opportunity to dedicate a few words.

This year 2020 I will not accept any negative comments, I'm going to grab and I'm going to erase the accounts of people who put negative comments on me. ”

In the video Lupillo Rivera made public the name of the one who cruelly attacked him, and assured that they cannot continue hiding in the anonymity provided by social platforms.

"If you don't love me and I like you, why do you follow me? It's that simple".

The ‘Toro del Corrido’ also explained that he, for example, does not waste time following those who are not interested, and invited others to do the same:

"Be happy, fix your heart, make love to your wife, focus on your family and not be making bad comments".

And he ended up sending this blunt message to his strongest detractor:

I think that by tomorrow they will delete your account and you will not be able to wish anyone happy year"

