Why we like 'The island of temptations' so much, but we have trouble admitting it in public

The other day I found it: 'The island of temptations' is being a success, but people find it hard to admit that they had not enjoyed watching television for a long time. That's right, 'TV', something thatmillennials'we had set aside due to the rise of streaming platforms.

If you have not yet been hooked, you should know that this format – which has been adapted in more than 20 countries – is a 'reality'in which five heterosexual couples test their relationship and separate to spend several weeks in a house with single men and women, respectively.

The program was released for the first time in 2001 and, although we have evolved (a lot) in the way of consuming content and its preferences, the return of this'reality'has blunted and hooked 3,161,000 viewers (according to the data of the last broadcast). However, when we ask colleagues and friends, they justify themselves when admitting that they have seen it. "My mother was watching him and I sat with her. An hour later I was still sitting there and, unwittingly, I got hooked, but what a fabric …" These are the words of Dani, a 24-year-old millennial who, like many others, has not stopped joking this week: "Estefanííííííaaaaa".

This name – which is that of the girlfriend of Christofer–, you will have heard it because last Tuesday we could witness how he despaired after seeing Fani messing with Rubén, one of the singles. A very random situation, but that has made Spain turn around – memes through – with Christofer.

WHY TRIUMPH 'THE ISLAND OF TEMPTATIONS'

The sociologist Marta Martínez tells us: "this type of format they succeed because they put the viewer in a position of analysis. Some people will identify with couples, many not, but from the couch we can all say about the most basic thing that moves society: love and relationships. The fact that the protagonists fit into a certain aesthetic canon, despite the fact that we are currently in another social conversation, continues to be pulled and we cannot avoid it. They make us funny, the viewers feel in a situation of superiority (because of the analysis) and make us disconnect from our routines, what else can we ask as an audience? "

So you know, if you still haven't hooked on 'The island of temptations', you are still on time and, thus, there will already be two formats that will make you sit in front of the 'TV' in 2020: Operation Triunfo and this 'reality', are we going back to 2001 really …?