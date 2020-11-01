why was there never the Paternoster Gang spin-off?

As the main saga continues with Jodie Witthacker’s Doctor, many fans keep wondering why the rumored Paternoster Gang spin-off project has not been brought forward, and here is that Steven Moffatt returned briefly to the issue.

“We always thought we could try a TV spin-off based on these characters, but I didn’t want to mix the releases. It’s nice that Doctor Who isn’t always on the air “, revealed the former showrunner of the series in an interview for Vortex.

The screenwriter then made it clear that at the time he had two major projects to manage, Doctor Who e Sherlock, so adding another set would have complicated things. The level of the productions led by Moffatt has always been quite high and it is likely that the spin-off would have suffered from lack of time, not to mention that the quality of all the series could have dropped.

The project was to be based on the three characters of Madame Vastra, Jenny Flint and Strax, appeared in the sixth series of Doctor Who and related to the events starring the Eleventh Doctor, played by Matt Smith. In any case, the trio composed of the silurian, the human and the sontarano has somehow managed to return to the fore thanks to an audio drama started in 2019 and currently in progress (find the cover below).

