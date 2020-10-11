why was the series canceled after 7 seasons?

After years of uncertainty and less than stellar ratings, Elementary was officially canceled in 2018. The modern retelling of the classic Holmes and Watson story won numerous fans over the years, and the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson have become iconic.

The news was given directly by the broadcaster CBS almost surprisingly, but why was this decision made?

Nothing absolutely mysterious or unthinkable: the show’s producers simply decided it was time to end the show. At the time they gathered behind a table with the director, the lead actors and the staff talking about their positions within the series both in economic terms and in terms of creativity. Together they decided it was time to say goodbye to a show so dear to CBS Entertainment itself.

These are the words of Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, during a 2018 interview with Deadline:

“Many parties got together and talked about their positions on the show – both in terms of business and in terms of creativity – and we decided this was the right time to say goodbye to a show that was very, very interesting for us . “

The executive producer of the show Carl Beverly he added:

“[Il creatore della serie] Rob [Doherty] he decided to tell a story, and it’s clear how he accomplished what he set out to do. The actors, the crew and the cast feel that way, and we feel it too. So we are grateful for what we have done and now we can only look to the future. “

The co-executive producer Jeffrey Paul Kinginstead, he was more categorical on Twitter:

“It’s official: after 7 seasons and 154 episodes, Elementary will end. I wrote my first TV episode for this show, got engaged, got married and bought a house thanks to this show. It’s been an incredible journey. Thank you. a thousand to all who have looked. “

We leave you to the most important roles played by Elementary protagonist Johnny Lee Miller. Also, sorry to say, but there will be no more Elementary seasons.