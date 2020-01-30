Entertainment

Why was the end of the series perfect?

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Robert Mckee is a legend of film teaching. His screenwriting courses, as well as his book 'The script: substance, structure, style and principles of screenwriting' are an inseparable part of the learning of scriptwriters around the world in recent decades. Among his students there are 65 winners of the Oscar and 250 of the Emmy. With so many Emmys on their backs, more than one and more than two of their students have influenced the best series of today, including 'Game of Thrones'.

Robert Mckee has passed through Spain To deliver one of his famous seminars at ECAM and so far we have gone in search of an authorized response on the great television debate of last 2019. It has been almost a year since that outcome that left millions of fans speechless … Good and bad. The eighty minutes of the final episode of 'Game of Thrones' led to a visceral debate about the meaning or lack of coherence with which David Benioff and D. B. Weiss put an end to one of the most acclaimed television fictions of recent times. Is the end of the iconic HBO series well written? Is the Daenerys change successful? Are the indignant right? Robert Mckee's answer cannot be more categorical and it gives us in the nose that time will prove him right …

READ:  50 movies you missed in 2019 to see only Marvel and Disney

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.