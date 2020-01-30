Why was the end of the series perfect?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Robert Mckee is a legend of film teaching. His screenwriting courses, as well as his book 'The script: substance, structure, style and principles of screenwriting' are an inseparable part of the learning of scriptwriters around the world in recent decades. Among his students there are 65 winners of the Oscar and 250 of the Emmy. With so many Emmys on their backs, more than one and more than two of their students have influenced the best series of today, including 'Game of Thrones'.



Robert Mckee has passed through Spain To deliver one of his famous seminars at ECAM and so far we have gone in search of an authorized response on the great television debate of last 2019. It has been almost a year since that outcome that left millions of fans speechless … Good and bad. The eighty minutes of the final episode of 'Game of Thrones' led to a visceral debate about the meaning or lack of coherence with which David Benioff and D. B. Weiss put an end to one of the most acclaimed television fictions of recent times. Is the end of the iconic HBO series well written? Is the Daenerys change successful? Are the indignant right? Robert Mckee's answer cannot be more categorical and it gives us in the nose that time will prove him right …