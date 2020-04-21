Why Vis a Vis: The Oasis is your next series and you still don't know it

Share it:

The yellow tide He left us last February leaving a void in our hearts of those who are only capable of creating the series that really hook, good books and great movies. But the story of its protagonists had not come to an end and will be told in Vis a VIs: The Oasis.

Macarena and Zulema left the Cruz de Sur penitentiary as two fugitives in search of a new life: that of outlaws. But how can someone like the two of them end up together? Maggie Civantos responds to us: “Maca has a taste for adrenaline, for the forbidden, and that makes his last blow catch his attention, as a farewell. You know your life is going to change. For me, Maca has a pathology that he has not wanted to accept. There is a darkness that brings him closer to Zulema, and that is what makes them have this love-hate relationship. ”

The most badass duo of Spanish television returns to the small screen to show us their adventures in the Almería desert and have as Aim to rob a family of drug traffickers. But if telling you what the plot is about doesn't attract enough attention, let us show you the reasons why you should see Vis a Vis the Oasis:

For its protagonists: It is not necessary to introduce Macarena (Maggie Civantos) and Zulema (Najwa Nimri), but yes to who will be their partners in crime. In El Oasis we will meet La Flaca (Isabel Naveira), Triana (Claudia Riera), Mónica (Lisi Linder) and we will meet Goya (Itziar Castro).

“My character is a hacker and I am fatally fond of technology, I was afraid of making bad gestures and that fans would think 'what is this doing', but the team helped me a lot. I tried to get into the role in real life, I even tried to open the doors of my house with a pick, ”says Claudia Riera.

For the true story: Although everything revolves around the theft of a diamond tiara, what really matters in this narration is the evolution and depth of the protagonists. We will understand why they are like this, what they think and what concerns they have. We will know what moves and motivates them and, without a doubt, we will empathize with them.

“Maca will have more hope, will be brighter and will find a very powerful motivation for a new life. We will see in flashbacks the old, darker Maca. This is more serene and stable because it knows where it is going. It is no longer going to evolve as it has until now because it is mature, ”says Maggie Civantos.

For the treatment of some topics: Drug addiction, abuse, motherhood, the importance of women … This continuation with airs of spin off will touch various branches and will do so in a spectacular way.

“Vis a vis is a series that tells the story of women as protagonists without having to be" daughter of … "," woman of … "and that is fortunate, but also a responsibility. You have to be up to it ”confesses Lisi Linder.

For the sauce: Who is not hooked by the love affairs of the characters? At El Oasis there will be far fewer tangles than we saw in Vis a Vis, but we will enjoy love.

"The only thing Goya wants is to protect Triana, and ends up in places that he does not want and situations that he does not like precisely because of that", confesses Itziar Castro, who likens the prison to a schoolyard: "I have gone to jails to give workshops . There are hierarchies. If I were a prisoner I would be a bit like Goya in the sense that I would not get bogged down, it would take me more than a scare ”Itziar Castro jokes.

For the chemistry between the actors: Maggie Civantos already said it when she was filming Vis a Vis and her co-stars confirmed it again now: the atmosphere between them is enviable.

“It was super easy to work in Vis a Vis and this has also been repeated in the Oasis. There is a family ecosystem. They have made a total pineapple and behind the cameras there is a very good team, ”says the actress who plays Goya.

Because it closes the circle: After this sequel there will be no more Vis a Vis. We won't see any of the yellow ones again. Everything ends here.

To make sure that El Oasis will be the last port of this great tide, we asked Sandra Gallego, director and executive co-producer. Here ends Vis a Vis. It is something different from what we had done previously, and we did not want it to disappoint, precisely because everything ends here. ”

And is that, if Vis got you hooked on Vis, The Oasis will make you enjoy. The same ingredients, but with a completely different framework, that of a twilight western shot between Almería and Madrid. Filming that the actresses did not enjoy so much. "Claudia almost gave him a telele when he jumped into the pool with the cold it was," Isabel Naveira told us.

Despite the weather setbacks, the Oasis team has done a wonderful job. "Note that when I saw the first two chapters I did not pay attention to my work as an actress, but instead saw it as a spectator and got hooked," admitted Lisi Linder.

For those of you who are nostalgic we have good news: we will see characters from Vis to Vis again. It will be in flashbacks and for a short time, but we can say goodbye to some of the ones that made us laugh the most behind bars, do you know where I am going?

East April 20th we can enjoy the first chapter of Vis a Vis: The Oasis at 22:00 in Fox Spain, although it will also be released soon on Netflix.

And what will happen when it is all over? How can we face this reality of never seeing Maca and Zulema again? “Taking a good drink” jokes Iván Escobar, executive producer, screenwriter and showruner. “I would actually ask for a moment of calm. We live in an environment of narrative bulimia with so many premieres, so many platforms … However, there is an effect of nostalgia in fiction because it is something that touches us. I hope that Vis a Vis lives in the memory of the spectators, but, as Zulema says, "Only the one who is forgotten dies."