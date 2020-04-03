why 'The Supercamorristas' has the best fight in film history

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is Dozens of fights in the history of action cinema that deserve the label of mythical: from the origins of martial arts to western equivalents such as the stop-motion choreographed by Harry Harryhausen, to milestones such as the confrontation between Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris in 'The Fury of the Dragon' or, more recently, the monumental conclusions of films like 'The Raid'. But, if you had to keep one, what would it be?

We are clear that it would be a starring Jackie Chan. In his golden days, the mid-eighties, imbued with the best moment for international action cinema, that of Hong Kong, he signed his best films. From the 'Police Story' thriller to films as personal and inimitable as 'Gangster for a little miracle', passing by his Indiana Jones replica, 'The Armor of God'. And also, of course, his films with Samo Hung and Yuen Biao.

Among them are wonders like 'The Pirates of the China Seas' or 'The Three Dragons', but perhaps the best of the lot is 'Los Supercamorristas', shot in Barcelona and a classic kung fu video store that in the eighties ravaged the Spanish shops in the field. A mix of comedy and action with Jackie Chan at his best creative moment and containing what could well be the best melee of all time: the one that confronts Benny 'The Jet' Urquidez.

Jackie Chan vs. The Jet: the best milks

In the new installment of 'Everything is a lie in cinema and television' we explain why this fight is at the top of the genre. We analyze Chan's combat and editing style, which has few better examples than those of this time, and We tell you why Benny The Jet Urquidez is the perfect opponent to stand up to to the martial arts star.

Unlike the fights of the American cinema, everything in the action cinema of Hong Kong of the time plays for clarity, fluency, and dialogue between fighters. We vindicate an era of martial arts cinema that will not return with one of the most forceful fights in history.