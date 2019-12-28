why the return of the Emperor gives a new and terrifying dimension to the saga

Share it:

Give it a spin as they want, but a 'Star Wars' movie needs the Sith Dark Lords to work. An enigmatic evil that threatens the galaxy since the saga began more than four decades ago that in 'The Rise of Skywalker' show its darker face, with a treatment close to the horror movie which gives it an almost unprecedented dimension in the saga.

And, although in 'The Rise of Skywalker' ends his reign (for now), during one of the key scenes of the film the truth is revealed behind a part of the Sith doctrine that was never too explained, the so-called "Rule of the two"But before entering that moment, let's put ourselves in a situation about the Sith, whose name he never spoke in the original trilogy of the films of Star wars.

SPOILERS THROUGHOUT THE TEXT

Why a return to the emperor?

Many fans of 'Star wars'they mourn for not being able to accept that Rey is Palpatine's granddaughter. The fact that this was always related to death and that to imply that he created Anakin modifying the midichlorians it has been taken as an affront to logic of the character that would have certain inconsistencies with the character, as presented in the prequels. But with a couple of laps, it's easy to imagine Palpatine, (apart from having secret children, or not. Before learning strength) looking for offspring.

The fact that Palpatine despise his son It is as easy to explain as not being force sensitive or less malleable than he would like and with what we are going to explain below makes more and more sense. That would be the reason why create Anakin from the midichlorians themselves, look for the perfect apprentice, and therefore, Rey is his favorite space and not Kylo Ren. Abrams's reasons have more to do with the global vision of lineage conflict, as explained in a Q&A recently.

J.J. talks about why Palpatine lineage is important thematically #TROSSpoilers pic.twitter.com/WREQPI3IbH – kaila ren (@ ar1aster) December 21, 2019

"The idea that 'you are nobody' is devastating, for me, even harder and more shocking is the idea that you come from the worst possible place. Transmit the idea that personal decisions are stronger, that there are more things powerful than blood, as Luke says is our goal. The idea of ​​balance, bringing balance to the Force, which is the central point of the Chosen, Anakin, in the original trilogy, what I loved was the idea that the balance brought to the Force does not mean that it is forever, it is not immediate eternal, " “And I think that the idea that if we are not careful, evil, supreme evil, will come back, that we have to be proactive and do what we can to maintain balance, of ha a question how does the next generation to the great generation to get it? The grandchildren of these crucially important characters, the Palpatine and the Skywalkers, The idea … that these two houses joined in the next generation has something that is inevitable. And if you watch episodes I through IX, in 100 years, I hope you feel that these stories inevitably lead there. "

Genealogy of the Dark Lords: The Rule of the Two

The name of the villains of the saga appeared in the novelization of Alan Dean Foster from the first movie, which described Darth vader as "a Dark Lord of the Sith." It could also be found in the expanded universe, such as the series of Marvel Comics. Then, when the Emperor appeared in 'Return of the Jedi' (1983), it was assumed that he was also a Lord Sith. Already when 'The Phantom Menace' arrived (The Phantom Menace, 1999), 16 years later, the tradition expanded in a big way when it is finally pronounced on the screen.

Vader's Darth is a title, and the senator Palpatine It was actually Darth Sidious and his right hand was Darth maul. "There are always two. No more no less. A teacher and an apprentice" This is how Yoda describes the warriors of the Dark Side and when Maul is killed (or so we thought), he is replaced by the Count Dooku, also know as Darth Tyranus. which in turn is finally replaced by Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader What they fail to explain to us is why only two. Inquiring into the official canon story of the novel there are clues.

In the past there were thousands of Sith, in millennial conflict with the Jedi Order. Among those who killed each other and those eliminated by the Jedi there was only one Sith Lord: Darth bane, which instituted the "Rule of the two"which ensures that it would only exist one Sith Master at a time. He would always inevitably have an apprentice, who would eventually replace him, killing him. This cycle continued for a thousand years. But for the Sith hungry for power, this dynamic is quite strange. Has no sense.

The question is why a Sith Lord trains a student if the destiny of this was always to kill him. When Palpatine gets all that power, why should he share it with anyone? Obsessed with getting an acolyte that is powerful on the dark side so that in the end, I end up killing you It is quite contradictory. This could find its explanation in 'The rise of Skywalker', so that there would not be two true Sith Lords, but that there has always been only one. The roots of this revelation date back to Episode III.

In 'Revenge of the Sith, 2003' the legend of Darth Plagueis when Palpatine tells his story to Anakin Skywalker as a way to attract him to the Dark Side. Palpatine mentions that Plageuis was such a powerful Dark Side teacher what did he have power to survive death. But then his apprentice, presumably, Darth Sidious, "killed him while he slept"making him the true Lord of the Sith.

This is where teach Maul or Vader, loses meaningIf your destiny is one of them, do the same as Plagueis, especially in an order whose strength is born of selfishness. And here is where the scene comes in Palpatine confronts Rey in the final battle from 'The rise of Skywalker', and when he exclaims "I am every Sith!", I would be saying it literally, explaining an opaque aspect of the story of Star wars, totally changing what the Sith are, and introducing a creepy variant in the concept of apprentice.

Possessions and stellar black masses

In the climactic scene of 'The rise of Skywalker' there would be an answer to these questions when Palpatine reveals to Rey who wants to send his spirit to young and powerful body in the Force of King. Therefore, it encourages him to kill him, in a trick in the style of John Doe in 'Seven'(1995), since anger is the key. If the anger overcomes, King is exposed to the low passions, to the dark side, the perfect state of the body to be possessed in an almost satanic, esoteric and terrifying ritual in the chamber of the Sith.

The chilling implications of this moment, in addition, clarify Sidious's intentions in the rest of the movies. No, I didn't want to Darth vader Like a second of command. I was looking for Anakin, an ideal young man, with trend to the dark and powerful side to be able to enter it. But when he shatters and stays in Vader's mechanical body, he desperately tries to get Luke to attract the dark side. That is the reason I incite him to hit him with anger, the hope that a Luke from the dark side could become his new body.

That's why it makes sense if now wants the same from Rey, since his dilapidated body is completely decadent and putrid. When he says that Rey could become Empress Palpatine, actually refers to who would live in his body as Emperor. And this would lead us to conclude that Darth Sidious it was always the spirit of Darth Plagueis, housed in the body of his former apprentice. Therefore, I would know about those "unnatural arts" and it would be more logical that would have survived Episode VI.

My name is legion

This can lead to making sense of the entire rule of the two, so presumably Plagueis was always Darth Bane. The Sith teacher always informs his apprentice that his betrayal is inevitable, when you are enraged in the act of maximum anger, the "sin" of killing by hate, envy or to mediate, can jump into your new body and extend your life indefinitely It is disturbing and unhealthy, but when a Sith trainee murders his teacher, they become stronger On the Dark Side than at any other time, full of hate.

This explains that Palpatine don't be afraid that Anakin will kill you revealing itself as Darth Sidious, or that defies Luke, provoking him, without flinching or having an appreciation for his apparent life. Hate is what makes them the perfect recipient, perhaps it can be assumed that the Sith apprentice is never really aware of this fact, which would make him a sinister game never revealed along the centuries.

In the end of 'The rise of Skywalker'Rey and Kylo's powers synchronize and balance and that is when the Emperor decides that the only route he has left is absorb the essence of life and rejuvenate its fragile shell. But the end raises the question of knowing why King beating Palpatine with his saber, can be possessed and in the way it destroys you, no. The logical thing is that by diverting his own power against him, he does not yield to hatred, and use Luke and Leia's sabers only as a defense.

All this is unconfirmed theories and it is not possible to explain in the end, but many ideas that it raises fit the mythology even of the expanded universe, so it gives the whole history of the villains of the nine parts of a much more scary, sickly and interesting background, bringing it closer to occult horror film spellings, with the Emperor equating, for example, with the grandmother of 'Hereditary'(2018), which is about find the perfect container for the demon Paimon In his own family.