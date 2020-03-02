         Why the resignation of the Cahiers du Cinéma squad is and is not important for the history of cinema

Share it:

Shortly after Cahiers du Cinéma was founded in 1951, it was established that one of the objectives of this element of disruption on the shelves of the kiosks of the time was to be claim the value of cinema Hollywood in front of that "cinema of qualité " (literary adaptations, period dramas), of a supposedly higher intellectual substrate, which lavished among French productions.

In the public statement last week of the editorial board of the current Cahiers, consisting of fifteen employees, many reasons have been included to justify their joint resignation. The most important is the conflict of interests that they assume will be lived in this critical publication now that the new direction of the magazine is made up of eight film producers and friendly faces from high political spheres.

The other, and in his words, is that "we were told that criticism should 'refocus on French cinema'". Seventy years later the industry has expired the pulse.

The disarray and threat of the end of the cycle of Cahiers, which "will no longer be what it has always been", has not caught by surprise those who have been attentive to their business movements in recent months. Richard Schlagman, former director of the Phaïdon publishing house, bought the magazine from Le Monde in 2009, but in January he sold it again to this group of twenty mentioned personalities who, according to their furious workers, have told them they want to convert the post on something else "cordial" Y "chic", something that goes radically against everything that this emblematic header represents.

Yesterday's block resignation puts a definitive pin on a piece of film history. The relevance of Cahiers always had more to do with his initial philosophical proposals, the intrahistory of the publication and the collective of creators that swarmed around him for a few decades both inside and outside his pages than the piece of paper in yes.

The truth is that reading it, what it is to read it, not many people did, neither then nor now. This may be the end of his departure to the linear, but not the myth he always embodied.

1951, when crazy voyeurs certified that cinema was the seventh art

This myth is, neither more nor less, what has been known as author policy. These Young Turks, among which were Godard, Truffaut or Chabrol, along with many other compulsive moviegoers who later transcended this role, helped to change the chip when thinking about movies, with canonical texts today, such as Le cinéma, art de l'espace from Rohmer, A certaine tendance du cinéma français from Truffaut or From L'abjection by Jacques Rivette.

The authors policy established that the conductor ceased to be the conductor of the orchestra at the service of, say, a script and some actors, to put in the foreground as responsible total creator of the work. For them it was no longer the last film by Cary Grant or Katharine Hepburn, but the new by Howard Hawks or Nicholas Ray.

The birth of the "firm" gave the seventh art the ability to transcend from mere entertainment to a vehicle of artistic proposals, something that chahieristas especially linked to the staging, another way of saying that cinema is not what is told but how it is told. As writing of cinema was already in itself a way of making cinema, several of its collaborators did not find it difficult to make the transition. They founded the Nouvelle Vague, a multi-brain movement, with heterogeneous proposals that antagonized what other militancy comrades did, but which was in any case a breath of film experimentation that today still inspires thousands of new directors.

In addition to this, a relationship can be established between what is still considered as the methodology and the right critical taste worldwide and the proposal conceived by Cahiers. Also between the movies they liked the most and the one that has been rewarded at the great festivals of our day. More: as paradoxical as it sounds, it can be said that the magazine helped create an industrial fabric (not the bulk, but the most appreciated) and a cultural relevance to the French productions within the international scene. That same national industry that now asked more attention to the group of critics who has chosen to resign before the threat of servitude.

Aesthetics, politics, degeneration: seven decades trying to explain the magic of moving light

From left to right the directors Claude Lelouch, Claude Berri and Francois Truffaut, chahieristas, sitting in the projection room of the Palais de Cannes Festival in the 1968 edition. A gesture of solidarity towards French students and French workers striking the country, since the enclosure was besieged by the demonstrators during several days of the contest.

But all these ribbons that we have described only represent the origins of Cahiers du Cinéma, its golden period between 1951 and 1959, the yellow notebooks. The magazine has been meaning other things, less relevant but equally interesting (especially for film scholars), after they lit that fuse.

In their early years they adopted an apolitical look, moved by the baton of André Bazin, who believed that art should be analyzed in a platonic way, abstracted from material conditions. And as soon as in the 60s, in the midst of the application of structuralism and psychoanalysis in cinema, of reflections on the politics and influence of television, schisms occurred, such as the conflict between directors Rohmer and Rivette. The first defended Bazin's classical cinephilia while the second considered this insufficient position in front of modern cinema, a world in which Pasolini did not fit, but neither did Lévi-Strauss or Rothko's abstract art.

The first murmurs about the "death" of the identity of the paper publication come as soon as in 1973, after the one known as "Mao's period", a radically political stage and opposed to its readers when they didn't even publish photos or movie reviews. Curiously, the Marxist period began after the publication regained editorial independence after being sold to an entrepreneur.

Thus, and on the rubble of revolutionary fervor, the Notebooks backed down to reconsider their critical function. The texts between 1974 and 1987 are the most translated from among the archives of the magazine, a period of commercial splendor in which it was even published in the United States, and for many the happiest and most educated cinephile years.

Between 89 and 98, and while the cinema does not stop changing, there is an irregular era that goes hand in hand with a progressive reduction in sales. They came to try to sell themselves with slogans like "We don't masturbate anymore!", He hesitated in the records, the choice of covers was somewhat questionable for some.

There were still good signatures, old and new, Cahiers continued to do his job, to support demanding authors such as Monteiro, Guiguet, Brisseau, Desplechin, Ferrara, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Jia Zhang Ke or Kiarostami. But the set was a succession of trials and errors that left an aftertaste of inconsistency. Buy then Le Monde, and the "Friends of Cahiers" become a minority, with 17% of the company.

Throughout its history the conflicts have always been the same. The multiple accusations of prostitute yourself to the market while their elitism and having claimed the title of guardians of essences. To exercise a critical radicalism for certain things while others were harmed by their excessive compromise. To live in the names and forms of the past while they are only able to applaud what they think is avant-garde.

In all cases these internal tensions have served as fruitful ground to try to look beyond, to question what is the place of cinema and its own criticism. As Emilie Bickerton gathers in her essay Brève histoire des Cahiers du Cinéma, André Bazin, the founder and intellectual instigator of Cahiers, pointed out in 1948 that these two currents have coexisted not from the origin of the magazine, but from the very origin of the cinema. This small fragment of Bazin can dismantle the prejudices that even today many share about the mood of the newists:

It is its heavy yoke, but also the unique opportunity that cinema has to reach, if you want, a large, very large audience. While since the Renaissance the rest of traditional arts have evolved into formulas reserved for a small privileged elite of money or culture, cinema is congenitally destined to appeal to crowds around the world. Any aesthetic inquiry based on a restriction of your audience will therefore be a historical error condemned to failure beforehand: a dead road.

The cold figures show that in no time Cahiers du Cinéma exceeded the circulation of 35,000 copies, and now that it has been sold down again by placing just 12,000 copies per month, the same point they were in 1969, with a circulation 11,560, when it had to be urgently resuscitated. Among the fans it has been read this weekend how the loss is not so serious, given the fifties style, something misplaced that the 2020 Cahiers showed, and how other national media such as Les Inrockuptibles and especially Positif they had already taken time to both important pens of the mythical publication and that passionate, unbearable spirit, with which we identified The Bible of the cinema.

The history of the moving image of the twentieth century is written in the notebooks. Without these immortal archives, without the men who were behind, it is not entirely clear that we would have been able by ourselves to give the same importance to the movies as we do today.