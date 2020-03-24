Why the premiere of Netflix is ​​important for Spanish cinema

Share it:

During the last edition of the Goya Awards, there was only one "genre" movie among the four candidates for the best special effects award. A comedy and two dramas set in the Civil War were the rivals of 'El hoyo' in a category where, logically, it was the winner. Yes: we are running out of fantastic cinema national.

Vertical self-management center

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's film has been one of the great winners in recent months. And it is that in 'El Hoyo', a brand-new winner in Toronto, where she won the Midnight Madness award, and especially in Sitges, who fired her with four jackpots (film, director, revelation, audience award and special effects), there is room for everything. There is a lot of space in that vertical center, yes. But we are not going to focus now on what your script borrows from here or there, because not only would it not be fair: it would be somewhat petty, Denis Villeneuve through.

It is very possible that it is not the most subtle film that you will see this year, but that it has been able to reach our screens and that it now lands on Netflix, available to practically everyone, it is great news. A great victory. Especially for our cinema, which lives a permanent gender drought quality of a time to this part. Now there will be more than one and two who remember or discover that we have an absolutely stunning gender heritage.

And it is necessary and rabid socio-cannibal satire that she fights against the social stratum, power, solidarity and freedom, she does not hesitate to use the word or the stick as appropriate, she is very alone in the battle. How much fantastic national cinema have we seen in recent years?

Gender quarantine

If we look back and focus on the last years of the Goya Awards, the drought leaves no room for hope: 'Errementari (The Blacksmith and the Devil)', 'Superlópez', 'Verónica', 'A monster comes to see me ',' Automata ',' Open Windows' … but we have to go until 2014 to find something that is not a desert island opting for the award for the best special effects. That year 'The Witches of Zugarramurdi' (the last interesting film by its director) and 'The Last Days' were disputed. In addition, 'Zipi and Zape and the marble club' were also eligible for the award. Three out of four. An oasis.

Our generation of filmmakers grounded in the genre either plays in other leagues or is tired. Nacho Vigalondo, who is already opposed to occupying the chair of director of larger and more distant projects, is more outside (of Spain) than inside (cinematographically speaking, that there are his episodes for 'The neighbor' or 'Just before Christ') . Amenábar or Bayona are neither there nor expected, Balagueró has lost his muse and Villaronga was never interested in the genre. Among those who can always give a scare we have Miguel Ángel Vivas, he is about to see how 'Kidnapped', his masterpiece, turns ten years old.

The irreducible Paco Plaza will return to the genre with his new film, written by Carlos Vermut, but those times are long gone where we had filmmakers like Guillem Morales (now in one of the best series of the moment, 'Inside No. 9'), Gonzalo López-Gallego, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (now inserted in the new version of the Disney classic 'Merlin the enchanting' ) or Nacho Cerdá, who in addition to his classic short films from the 90s offered us the remarkable 'The abandoned' and then dedicated himself body and soul to his cinema, the Phenomena Experience.

New platforms, new products and, above all, the uncertainty surrounding the future of cinema around the world, may be the breeding ground for a new generation of genre-loving filmmakers with something to say about fantasy and terror. That cinema that authors like Ibáñez Serrador, Jesús Franco or Paul Naschy demonstrated that it was also possible here. We need fantastic cinema. We need to pass a less real fear.