"Why the hell do you let them die …?"; rapper Sara Socas goes viral for rhymes against feminicides in Mexico (VIDEO)

"The beautiful ones are in your country, so why are you letting them die," replied the Spanish rapper Sara Socas, he answered a Mexican rapper during the Battle of Roosters; response that went viral in Spain and Mexico.

The event held on the esplanade of the Macro Arena of the Magdalena Mixhuca mayor's office, organized last Friday for rappers from around the world to measure themselves with improvisations of various subjects.

When the competition was a free subject, the Spanish chose the theme on violence against women:

“They talk about rapes during the night, now I understand why the girls don't accept them. Now I understand why girls do not feel safe, because they are silent and silent. You say you want them but then they sweat them. You talk about feminism and you never give them help, ”Socas began.

To what the Mexican rapper Rapder He responded using the feminist anthem, "A rapist in your path" as a reference.

“I never talked about that subject in improvisation, I never got into those issues because I am a bastard. But speaking of that, the protest is not superior, the fault is not where I am, the rapist is me. ”

After that, it was when the Mexican got the answer that went viral in networks.

“Are the beautiful in your country? Then why the hell are you letting her die? Because they only value them for beauty, do not look at what is inside their head and treat them as if they were the Milanese. ”

Such was the noise that was generated in Spain, that the media began to look for Sara, whom they called the “anti-male rapper”, to ask if she had considered the Mexican rapper's responses as an aggression.

“I think people are misrepresenting a lot, that is, people are appropriating a video that is not the entire battle. That's why there are people condemning Rapder, who was basically with watery eyes and asking for forgiveness, because he realizes that in the battle that is bothering me personally, ”he said.

