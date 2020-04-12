Why 'The Good Fight' is the most political series today

Share it:

It's been a long time since 'The Good Fight'ceased to be simply a' spin-off 'of' The Good Wife 'to become a bold, crazy and accurate x-ray of our time. A series that does not hesitate when experimenting with formats such as animation, inserting a good dose of comedy or using the extravagant to get closer than any other to the feeling of living in a world that, indeed, seems to have gone crazy. Perhaps it helps that, unlike its predecessor, it is not broadcast on television, but directly via streaming (CBS All Access). The result? An oasis of unlimited freedom that helps us better understand the 'fake news', the #MeToo movement, the victory of Donald J. Trump (and other derivatives), the impunity of hate on the internet and the gray areas of a justice that it's not always fair.

Along with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and its team of lawyers, the series has played with the most current collective imagery and the controversies that newscasts attack every day to create their own reality. In this dimension created by Michelle King and Robert King You allow yourself to imagine that one of the movie actresses that the President of the United States hides under the carpet becomes her particular Deep Throat, or that the First Lady contacts them to ask for a divorce, or that a Facebook-style social network hires them to to open doors to the field and enrage the far-right trolls who wave the flag of freedom of expression (or, rather, freedom to threaten). They joke with the bias and even immaturity of the judges and they carry in their DNA the racial conflicts and gender inequality that shape the structure of their own offices. Its protagonists are not heroes, but face their own contradictions in a sector full of secrets and lies. And, it seems to be, its pillars are still intact in the new section of its history.