Why 'The Good Fight' is the most political series today

It's been a long time since 'The Good Fight'ceased to be simply a' spin-off 'of' The Good Wife 'to become a bold, crazy and accurate x-ray of our time. A series that does not hesitate when experimenting with formats such as animation, inserting a good dose of comedy or using the extravagant to get closer than any other to the feeling of living in a world that, indeed, seems to have gone crazy. Perhaps it helps that, unlike its predecessor, it is not broadcast on television, but directly via streaming (CBS All Access). The result? An oasis of unlimited freedom that helps us better understand the 'fake news', the #MeToo movement, the victory of Donald J. Trump (and other derivatives), the impunity of hate on the internet and the gray areas of a justice that it's not always fair.
Along with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and its team of lawyers, the series has played with the most current collective imagery and the controversies that newscasts attack every day to create their own reality. In this dimension created by Michelle King and Robert King You allow yourself to imagine that one of the movie actresses that the President of the United States hides under the carpet becomes her particular Deep Throat, or that the First Lady contacts them to ask for a divorce, or that a Facebook-style social network hires them to to open doors to the field and enrage the far-right trolls who wave the flag of freedom of expression (or, rather, freedom to threaten). They joke with the bias and even immaturity of the judges and they carry in their DNA the racial conflicts and gender inequality that shape the structure of their own offices. Its protagonists are not heroes, but face their own contradictions in a sector full of secrets and lies. And, it seems to be, its pillars are still intact in the new section of its history.
'The Good Fight' just released his fourth season on Movistar + in style There is no series so daring as to mark a completely dreamlike bottle episode at the beginning of the season, especially having left us in the last episode of the third with a tremendous 'cliffhanger' that could change everything for the characters. But no, the series is not willing to give us answers so easily and takes up arms from the first minute with a critique of American progressivism. Is it that we have seen it wrong? Wasn't this the anti-Trump series? Yes and no. What happens is that the King couple has enough bullets to distribute to both sides of the political spectrum.
We meet again with Lockhart, who celebrates Hillary Clinton's victory in the 2017 election. That is not the only thing that has changed in this alternative reality that lives in the dreams of the protagonist: Harriet Tubman it appears on the dollar bills, climate change is subsiding, there are several women on the Supreme Court, and even the cure for cancer has been found. Wow, that under a Democratic mandate, the world has become the paradise that the lawyer has been fighting for years. The problem comes when you receive the visit of the advisers of Harvey weinstein, your new represented. And it is that, with a female president, the massive demonstrations that lit the #MeToo wick have never existed. Women have not raised their voices and the abuse of personalities as the Hollywood magnate remains intact. The moral: that some things go well does not mean that all the work is done. Also that the more moderate (or well-rounded) faction of the Democratic Party is closer to maintaining the 'establishment' than to social justice, and you only need a couple of catchy slogans and a bunch of 'influencers' to mask it.
If the season starts with this open-hand slap, we can't wait to see what the rest of the season holds for us. The series understands that we live on the edge of the precipice, with our eyes on the apocalypse, and that is why each season it gets more and more crazy. And, curiously, the more extreme, the more deeply he seems to understand how this world of post-truth works. In its three seasons, 'The Good Fight' has reflected on how to deal with these situations of injustice and inequality, how to fight hate through justice, but also putting yourself on the same level.
A series that dares to tell you that hitting a Nazi is okay, because he is a Nazi, and that the 'fake news' can be fought with more 'fake news' for your benefit. Is becoming the enemy the best way to defeat him? Of course, Lockhart and his people are trying, exploring the weapons at their disposal beyond the laws and courts, and without losing sight of the problems and contradictions that this entails. The result is an incredible series that invites reflection (and laughter) to each chapter. What was said: you can only speak of a crazy world from madness. And with Baranski's wonderful laughter looped in the background.
Why 'The Good Fight' is the most political series today was last modified: April 12th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
