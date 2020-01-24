why the deserved tribute to Pepa Flores, "Marisol", will be one of the great moments of the gala

Share it:

The 2020 Goya have an undisputed protagonist: Pepa Flores, popularly known as Marisol. A well deserved Goya of Honor He is awarded the Film Academy in his homeland and one of the most anticipated moments of the gala: the actress lives retired since 1986, without having made any public appearance since then or very rarely.

Earlier this week, Mariano Barroso, President of the Spanish Film Academy, has declared at a press conference that the presence of Pepa Flores 'Marisol' in the Goya Awards is uniquely and exclusively "his decision". Barroso has ensured that this award is granted regardless of who collects the prize and that "will be seen." So neither denies nor confirms, and becomes one of the great secrets of the ceremony.

Although several members of his family they have assured that they will not come this Saturday to collect the award, the statements of the President of the Academy, in which reveals uncertainty, gives us some hope. Pepa could go to pick up the prize by surprise, which would make history of television and It would enlarge your legend.

Marisol, the prodigy girl of Franco

Neither Rocio durcal, Joselito or the twins Pili and Mili -other prodigy children who triumphed at the time-, they got what Pepa Flores: Become a legend of Spanish cinema. Pepa Flores debuted as Marisol with only 12 years in the musical film 'A ray of light' (Luis Lucia, 1960), a film that launched her to fame and won the Best Child Actress Award at the Venice Film Festival.

This was followed by many more during his childhood and adolescence, such as ‘An angel has arrived’ (Luis Lucia, 1961), ‘Tombola’ (Luis Lucia, 1962), ‘Marisol heading to Rio’ (Fernando Palacios, 1963), ‘Look for me that girl’ (Fernando Palacios, 1964), 'Caper' (Mel Ferrer, 1965) or ‘Marisol's four weddings’ (Luis Lucia, 1967), among others. A brilliant and strenuous career that made it all A symbol of cinema from the era of Franco.

'Marisol heading to Rio'

A series of movies that, without the charm of Pepa which is everything in these tapes, today we would be ashamed of others: macho, racist and exalting bullfighting and Spanish patriotism. Vitalist tapes, always musical that Luckily they highlighted the talent and self-confidence of the actress and singer from Malaga, without the world knowing that the actress, in reality, what was hidden behind the cameras.

Her angelic appearance with blond hair and blue eyes and her serious and powerful voice made Pepa Flores a child and adolescent star. A success that over the years has been known was a lot of sacrifice and about which there has always been talk of sexual abuse, child exploitation and absolute control over the young woman's life by of its producers. A terrifying story that, despite being published in the popular Interviú in the 70s, was ignored and silenced.

The adult age of Pepa Flores

With the arrival of the 70s, the actress and singer began to take control over her life and career and wanted radically move away from her image as a girl from the Buenrrollero cinema of Franco in the 60s. She posed nude for the cover of Interview, and offered an interview in which he revealed that his childhood and adolescence was a real hell, due to the treatment of his producer, Manuel Goyanes, since Marisol was his "most profitable business".

The malagueña did not have a normal childhood or adolescence: it was exploited labor -and not only in movie sets-, he was forbidden to go out with boys and "I lived as kidnapped and isolated from the world". He even confessed that he had sexually abused her and came to discover images of naked girls in the house put by her producer for her and her mother.

With only 21 years she married – or forced to marry, everything is possible – with Carlos Goyanes, son of Manuel Goyanes. After her divorce in 1975, the actress, as she confessed in the Interviú interview tried to commit suicide, although the matter was hidden as "an appendicitis operation".

But Pepa Flores He managed to run away from it all. He dissociated himself from Marisol's name and began to do adult roles and to commit to the political situation that was lived in the Spain of the 70s. He married in Cuba with the bailaor Antonio Gades, counting on Fidel Castro and the dancer Alicia Alonso as godparents, he was a militant of Communist Party, participated in demonstrations against NATO and in demonstrations in favor of the rights of the actors.

The choice of his works also reflected this radical change and began to let us see the authentic Pepa Flores. Detached from Manuel Goyanes, she left her record stage aside, and ended up becoming a great and very interesting actress, with movies like ‘Chris Miller’s corruption’ (J.A. Bardem, 1972) or ‘The Red Mill girl’ (Eugenio Martín, 1973).

'The days of the past' by Mario Camus

But especially with ‘The days of the past’ (Mario Camus, 1978), where he was last credited as Marisol and for which he won the best actress award in the Karlovy Vary Festival. With this tape, Pepa Flores, she made her political position clear and how did she understand the importance of art. In the film, she gives life to a teacher of the 40s, who travels north to work, moving away from her land, Andalusia, and hoping to find her boyfriend (Antonio Gades), a maqui that is hidden in the mountains.

The early withdrawal of the actress

After this great success of criticism, Pepa Flores participated in 'Blood Wedding' (1981) and 'Carmen' (1983) of Carlos Saura, as well as the praised TVE series, ‘Process to Mariana Pineda’, where he gave life to the protagonist, in 1984. In 1985, he would shoot his last work: 'Case closed' by Juan Caño.

In 1986, and after his divorce from Antonio Gades, Marisol decided to depart from public life. I was only 38 years old and began to be respected as an actress, but Pepa Flores could not do more: the abuses suffered throughout her life and the continuous media scrutiny ended with the patience of the actress. Since then, and surrounded by her family, she has not made any public appearance again. Y We hope that Saturday gives us a great surprise.