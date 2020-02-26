why the DC and Harley Quinn movie is no failure

Share it:

Since its very premiere, it has been a clamor: 'Birds of Prey', Harley Quinn's solo film, has been a box office failure. And yes … but not so much. That is, correct: it has been below DC’s expectations, especially if compared to the extraordinary results of 'Aquaman', 'Shazam' and 'Joker'.

But leaving aside personal hobbies of each … can we really ensure that it has been a failure? This is what we ask in the new installment of 'Everything is a lie in film and television', where we review the values ​​and problems of the Harley Quinn movie, and we also do accounts.

Given his modest budget, that the mouth-ear has not hurt him in his second weekend … and that he has faced problems that no one could foresee, such as the coronavirus and its impact on the Chinese box office.

We also put on the table the inevitable comparison with 'Le Mans 66' ('Ford v Ferrari'), released the same weekend as 'Birds of prey', but which was greeted as a success despite having a higher budget and a similar collection.

Is the director of the film, Cathy Yan, right when says that 'Birds of prey' have been harmed because behind it there are only women? What we have clear is that it is a film that, without being a failure, has not been the blockbuster that we (and Harley) deserved, and the change of title at the last minute has not been the best possible marketing maneuver. These are the truths and lies behind the (supposed) failure of 'Birds of prey'.