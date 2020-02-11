Why the closure of Dragon Ball Z Abridged? The creators reveal it with a video

Share it:

Akira Toriyama with Dragon Ball has created an army of fans all over the world and who, over the years, has given her utmost to produce fanmade manga and anime in such a way as to pay homage. Among these products, one of the ones that has shown itself most in recent years for quality and longevity has been Dragon Ball Z Abridged.

Dragon Ball Z Abridged has officially closed its doors, with an announcement of the authors that took place a few days ago via Twitter. Fans have in any case thanked the group of amateurs for the last ten years of the Dragon Ball Z replaying. But what were the causes of the closure? The authors themselves explain it in a video that you can find at the top of the news.

Scott Frerichs (known with the nickname of KaiserNeko) and Nick Landis (Lanipator) of the Four Star Team were not satisfied with sharing a simple tweet but they decided to dedicate a long video on all thoughts and reasons for closing the Dragon Ball Z Abridged project.

The closure revolves around some fundamental points, such as a creative burnout, due to twelve years of incessant work on the series, a sense of closure had with the end of the Cell saga and, above all, of the important copyright issues with Youtube. The production was accompanied by many exciting moments, but the Four Star Team is now forced to close the project. However, fans will hardly forget this comical replay of Dragon Ball Z.