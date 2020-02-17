Why so perfect? Belinda impresses with PHOTO of her deep eyes

Belinda is spending his days in the Arab Emirates and, although it is not known if it is for work or vacations, he has uploaded some photos of his days in the Asian country.

The latest snapshots you shared on your Instagram they have caused great emotion among their 8.8 million followers.

The singer is in Abu Dhabi and he wore a hijab black, a traditional Muslim garment, which women use to keep modesty in the presence of a shoulder.

In previous photos, Belinda He had already used the veil, however, he clarified that it was with "much respect", since he is aware of his symbolism.

However, what caught most attention was the piercing blue eyes of the singer, which stand out in the series of photos, apart from that it looks a very orange tan.

Immediately, your fans reacted and put more than three thousand 600 comments, apart from about 520 thousand likes.

"Why so perfect?" "Those eyes", "I love your eyes, you are the love of my life" and "Someone is looking for his next conquest", his followers wrote.

