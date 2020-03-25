Why should you be playing TFT (Teamfight Tactics) on your mobile?

Share it:

Since Riot Games presented during the tenth anniversary celebration of League of Legends that TFT was going to come to mobile devices (in addition to Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift) we have wanted to play this younger brother from anywhere. LoL based on its universe and its characters but in the auto chess style, a genre that has been exploited a lot lately.

TFT came to mobile devices on March 19, with all the available options that we already had on PC. In these times of quarantine and coronavirus, what better option than to give this mobile TFT a try. If you have not yet tried this Riot game, or if you are a PC veteran but you have not dared to download it to your mobile phone, here are some reasons why you should be playing TFT right now. Prepare your mobiles, because you will not be starting a game at all.

Tremendously intuitive

It is true that, a priori, such abrupt platform changes can be somewhat overwhelming. For example, playing a shooter on the console is not the same as on the PC, since the sensitivity, the way of aiming and how we move is totally different. But that does not mean that it is not worth making an effort to overcome it and try to enjoy a game in a different type of way than the one we have played until now. The same goes for TFT.

Teamfight Tactics is tremendously comfortable on mobile devices. While is true that on PC it is much faster, because with a mouse and a little muscle memory it is all done, on mobile it is all very intuitive and allows us to keep the same game rhythm without problems. It is not, for example, as with Call of Duty Mobile, that although we love it, it is one step behind desktop deliveries if we refer to mobility and game speed. TFT, however, is most comfortable: its economy system is displayed in a higher window, we move our avatar just by touching the screen and we organize our team even more comfortably than with a mouse.

Fast and hectic games

If we don't have too much time and we want to get a quick start on something, while we are in bed before going to sleep, while we are on the sofa before going back to work (or whatever), TFT is a perfect option for it. The games are made up of 8 players, who must fight each other until only one is left standing. Although it may seem that things are going long, especially at the beginning, when we still do not have the champions selected and the compositions can be somewhat primitive, as we advance through the levels the pace of the games accelerates. The reason? It's simple. The players of the highest level or with the best teams eat those who have not been able to organize their champions properly.

Same essence and content as the PC version

As if that were not enough, and if you come from PC, you will not miss anything if you play on mobile. That is, all the TFT content that we could find on PC has been brought to iOS and Android so that we can have a full and satisfactory experience. It is perfect for those players who want to start with TFT directly on their mobilesSince they will have exactly the same content as PC players, roughly. In turn, for the most experienced, it will also be a success, since you can log in with our usual Riot Games account without having to start from scratch. And that brings us to the next point why you should play TFT on your mobile: Crossplay.

Crossplay

That's right, if we play on a mobile device we will also play in the same game against people who are playing on PC. The loading times, the choice of champions, the confrontations and others have been wonderfully adapted, for both iOS and Android, so that the community can continue to be united regardless of the platform they are playing on. It is clear that Riot Games wants to increase its number of users and allow them to continue playing their titles even without having a PC (Until now their titles have been exclusive to this platform). So you have no excuse to have a game with friends.

Visually up to it

We are not going to deceive you, one of our main concerns about the arrival of TFT on mobiles was how it would look on such a small screen. Yes, it is true that the game does not have the latest graphics. It does not need, either, any powerful graphics engine so that it responds well and can be played without problems. But when we already have about five or six champions in the arena, the fighting becomes much more spectacular. Each champion casts their spells, their attacks and move through the fighting area, which can cause some problem of lowering frames or the famous "jerks" to load all the information we are seeing on the screen.

However, the adaptation of TFT to mobile phones, in this sense, has left us speechless. The game flows wonderfully and there is no problem in its visual or technical section. Now, yes, prepare yourself because the battery is going to be consumed before you have been able to realize it. Keep in mind that, although TFT does not have graphics like The Last of Us, it throws a lot of information on the screen. So, we recommend you have a charger on hand to blow your mobile phone between games.

In short, TFT (Teamfight Tactics) for mobile is a success by Riot Games. The company has been able to perfectly condense the PC game for Android and iOS devices without losing an iota of essence, fun and detail of all the content that we can enjoy on the PC platform. In addition, another extra reason that we give you to go running to download TFT is that set 3 is already active, Galaxies. Space champions to fight through science fiction scenarios. See you in the sand!