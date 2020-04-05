Why 'Shazam!' is the best DC Comics superhero movie in 40 years

Share it:

Let's go by parts and start our journey in 1978. Allow me to disregard 'Superman and the Molemen' or Adam West's 'Batman', the first DC transformed into meat, bone and lycra.

That year, under the slogan "You will believe that a man can fly", and with a Mario Puzo story retouched by names like Robert Benton or Tom Mankiewicz, Richard Donner presented a classic full of emotion, charisma and a stratospheric cast.

In a DC Comics place

Since then, including its enjoyable sequels, although the last one, the one destroyed by the Golan-Globus, is more complicated to defend, the cinema set in the world of DC Comics has gone through extraordinary moments, although in reality it is remembered by the hesitant road to disaster that started, curiously, with the new adventures of the new Superman (AKA 'The man of steel') that gave the starting gun to the new DCEU.

It would take a full decade to come back through the big door with his other great character thanks to the wonderful 'Batman' directed by Tim Burton, a film that accentuated the darkness that, at times, took the breath away from the viewer in the seminal Donner film. Yes, I am talking about that scream:

As with the hero in the red cloak, the success of the Gotham hero blinded Warner's wealthy executives, and while Joel Schumacher's deliveries are graceful, the damage was done. Behind them would come a couple of blind sticks of the caliber of 'Steel, a hero of steel', a deplorable DC vehicle serving a basketball player, or 'Catwoman', a movie that tried too hard to be a disaster indefensible.

With such a panorama nobody wanted to pay attention to the interesting 'Constantine', although much of the blame was on Nolan's first job in Gotham's service. The curious fact is that the international collection of both was practically identical, 'Batman Begins' standing out for the box obtained in the United States.

Then they would arrive the worst Superman movie ever shot, courtesy of Bryan Singer ('Superman Returns'), and two very different but totally enjoyable setbacks: 'Jonah Hex' and 'Green Lantern', two works, especially the one starring Ryan Reynolds, massacred by a tireless stream of opinion and interested.

The charm of subtle nostalgia

Although it may be hard for some to believe, 'Suicide Squad' is a worse movie than any of the reviled titles we've remembered so far. The problem, friends, is that this disaster made money.

So, taking a giant leap to 'Shazam', the phenomenal title of David F. Sandberg, we are going to talk about those sensations that some of us thought lost And that another important sector of the public has not even been able to know: innocence and purity.

Shazam! is exactly that. And right now, that's a very difficult thing to find. For starters, the film's main theme, composed by the ubiquitous Benjamin Wallfisch, is pure fanfare arrived directly from somewhere near Krypton. Absolutely classic, charming and retro.

That it is a film full of hope, desire to live, light and color does not have to be at odds with nostalgia, but that does not mean that we have to be watching kids on bikes all the time. This is not a nostalgia for H&M full of retro memories for modern poser.

No one here wears a Nine inch Nails t-shirt, nor do they remember old video store chains that really only helped to sink the business. At least in Spain.

There is nostalgia, a lot, but not screaming. Here the nostalgia is in the form of an ideal frame, which can transport you to the childhood moment when you discovered 'Adventures in the big city' or to a subtle and discreet landing that could well be the classic General Zod. The first confrontation between the hero and the villain here is very elegant.

If in Donner's movie we were talking about a stratospheric cast and a script by the author of 'The Godfather', in addition to eternal music by the equally eternal John Williams, it is true that here we did not find either one and a little of the third, but it is not that it needs great supports either. In fact, has the most important one you could count on. Listen to me.

Of light and color

Shazam! It is also discreet with the references, where the only extra underlines are those that insist on reminding you that we are in the same universe as Batman and Superman. Newspaper clippings and toys. Many toys. What happens is that the protagonists of this story are children and, of course, works like a charm because it makes sense.

What at first glance seems like a pure formula is actually a brave flywheel to generic conventions, beginning with the very prologue, cruel and against the current, and ending a climax full of light and color. Contagious joy. Of desire to make us happy.

It is that sense of wonder so forgotten by the genre, which only sometimes gets contagious through the controls of a Sony or Microsoft machine, which goes through the screen through fatalities, hadoukens and you fight as we had only seen before in video games like 'Injustice'.

In this era of strategically precast products and where the risk is zero, it is almost impossible to encounter such a waste of purity that, in addition, carries a good load of the forced darkness of the editorial of the tormented heroes.

Perhaps that is the reason why his collection will end up far from colder titles and devoid of personality. Yes, I am talking about 'Captain Marvel'. Perhaps that is the proof that we are actually facing the best DC movie of the last forty years.

Holy Moly, 'Shazam!' is the best DC Comics movie since Superman.