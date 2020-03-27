Why see the new Xavier Dolan

Share it:

The coronavirus does not allow us to go to the movies, but that does not mean that we do not have the opportunity to see great premieres: 'Matthias & Maxime', the new Xavier Dolan, will have an exclusive premiere via 'streaming' thanks to Avalon. The film will be available for rent for 5.95 euros for 48 hours (from Friday the 27th at 8pm until midnight on Sunday the 29th) on the platform of Filmin, and it will be the first time since confinement began that a distributor bets on the online premiere before its theatrical release. The objective is clear, and it is appreciated: allow users to continue enjoying cultural news despite being locked up. That the projection at home is also an event, a special occasion and not another series accumulated in the Netflix or HBO catalog.

In addition Avalon will invite viewers to watch the movie together the same Friday at 8:30 p.m.. At the end of the viewing, from approximately 10:30 p.m., the distributor will comment on the film from his Twitter and exchange opinions with the following hashtags #PreestrenoEnCasa #MatthiasyMaxime Y #Stay at home.

Furthermore, the film deserves it: the Canadian filmmaker returns to his roots, to his native Montreal, with a story of discovery, of romantic tension and broken families, mythical songs and a taste for aesthetics and formal virguerías. After his bumpy attempt to make an American film (the goggle 'The death and life of John F. Donovan' with Kit harington Y Jessica Chastain, which remained unused), Dolan once again bets on a more intimate, eccentric, sensual cinema full of the frustrations of a generation still trying to meet.

Filmin has the almost complete filmography of the Canadian, from 'Laurence Anyways' to 'Only the end of the world', which will help us prepare (or complete later) for this great premiere that you cannot miss. And we tell you why.

Sons of Manuel

Down with the 'gay panic'

The title refers to two childhood friends, Matthias (Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas) and Maxime (Dolan himself), who are facing not only a moment of finding stability in their professional dreams, but also a sexual attraction that they can no longer deny. When Erika (Camille Felton), the sister of one of his friends, convinces them to appear in a short film and they have to kiss in front of the camera, tensions will increase between the 'gay panic' of one and the confusion of the other, showing us how toxic masculinities are dangerous. Matthias, who has a girlfriend and is establishing himself as an entrepreneur in a very conservative environment, is unable to process the feelings he experiences, and the film focuses on that fight.

Erika is, in fact, the representation of a new youth that resorts less and less to labels. In an interview with the French edition of Vogue, Dolan recounted: "When I was in high school, at age 17, there were only heterosexuals, homosexuals, lesbians and bisexuals. The new generation is very open to issues of sexuality and gender . If it can upset a few people of my generation, I think it's great. How can I not join this movement? It is unstoppable. "Now, that does not mean that it is all a drama about realizing that the spectrum of sexuality is not in black and white, but also a hedonistic journey through hilarious talks between friends (who are, in fact, Dolan's group of friends in real life) and farewells to the other protagonist, Maxime, who is waging his own particular fight.