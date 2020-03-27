Entertainment

Why see the new Xavier Dolan

March 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
The coronavirus does not allow us to go to the movies, but that does not mean that we do not have the opportunity to see great premieres: 'Matthias & Maxime', the new Xavier Dolan, will have an exclusive premiere via 'streaming' thanks to Avalon. The film will be available for rent for 5.95 euros for 48 hours (from Friday the 27th at 8pm until midnight on Sunday the 29th) on the platform of Filmin, and it will be the first time since confinement began that a distributor bets on the online premiere before its theatrical release. The objective is clear, and it is appreciated: allow users to continue enjoying cultural news despite being locked up. That the projection at home is also an event, a special occasion and not another series accumulated in the Netflix or HBO catalog.

In addition Avalon will invite viewers to watch the movie together the same Friday at 8:30 p.m.. At the end of the viewing, from approximately 10:30 p.m., the distributor will comment on the film from his Twitter and exchange opinions with the following hashtags #PreestrenoEnCasa #MatthiasyMaxime Y #Stay at home.

Furthermore, the film deserves it: the Canadian filmmaker returns to his roots, to his native Montreal, with a story of discovery, of romantic tension and broken families, mythical songs and a taste for aesthetics and formal virguerías. After his bumpy attempt to make an American film (the goggle 'The death and life of John F. Donovan' with Kit harington Y Jessica Chastain, which remained unused), Dolan once again bets on a more intimate, eccentric, sensual cinema full of the frustrations of a generation still trying to meet.

Filmin has the almost complete filmography of the Canadian, from 'Laurence Anyways' to 'Only the end of the world', which will help us prepare (or complete later) for this great premiere that you cannot miss. And we tell you why.

Sons of Manuel

Down with the 'gay panic'

The title refers to two childhood friends, Matthias (Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas) and Maxime (Dolan himself), who are facing not only a moment of finding stability in their professional dreams, but also a sexual attraction that they can no longer deny. When Erika (Camille Felton), the sister of one of his friends, convinces them to appear in a short film and they have to kiss in front of the camera, tensions will increase between the 'gay panic' of one and the confusion of the other, showing us how toxic masculinities are dangerous. Matthias, who has a girlfriend and is establishing himself as an entrepreneur in a very conservative environment, is unable to process the feelings he experiences, and the film focuses on that fight.

Erika is, in fact, the representation of a new youth that resorts less and less to labels. In an interview with the French edition of Vogue, Dolan recounted: "When I was in high school, at age 17, there were only heterosexuals, homosexuals, lesbians and bisexuals. The new generation is very open to issues of sexuality and gender . If it can upset a few people of my generation, I think it's great. How can I not join this movement? It is unstoppable. "Now, that does not mean that it is all a drama about realizing that the spectrum of sexuality is not in black and white, but also a hedonistic journey through hilarious talks between friends (who are, in fact, Dolan's group of friends in real life) and farewells to the other protagonist, Maxime, who is waging his own particular fight.

Mothers and children and vice versa

Indeed, while Matthias deals with his feelings, Maxime has a slightly bigger problem at home. And of course it has to do with a mother figure. Dolan reprints a son and Anne Dorval his mother, repeating the pattern of 'I killed my mother', 'Imaginary loves' and 'Mommy' and which once again strengthens one of the great fetishes of his cinema: corrupted or unbearable mother-to-child relationships. His filmography could almost be titled 'All about my mother', in a nothing trivial reference to one of the great aesthetic inspirations in its beginnings, Pedro Almodovar.

In 'Matthias & Maxime', conflictive coexistence at home marks the life of the character, who has to take care of his mother in the absence of his brother, almost more an imagined entity than a real person. Since his debut, the filmmaker has played with the ideas of the absent father, the 'queer' youth and the unforgiving mother who does not understand (or wants to understand) the realities of the new generation. Those types of matriarchs multiply in this new movie, although they are no longer the center of the story.

Very 'elmodóvar'

As i said Manu Yáñez In his criticism of the film from Cannes, with 'Matthias & Maxime' it sometimes seems that we are facing a succession of winks from the director to his own cinema: imperfect mothers, stories of self-discovery, pop songs, way above ground and even a character saying (yes, in reference to Erika) that his work is "very elmodóvar" within the work, obviously, of a filmmaker accused of being 'Almodovarian'. All these eccentricities and questions of own style can be stressful for some, but, for the most 'Dolanians', it is only a reason for joy.

Sequences to the rhythm of the Pet Shop Boys and references to 'The indomitable Will Hunting' (one of the express inspirations that the filmmaker has used), this film may be the epitome of Xavier Dolan, but also one of his most intimate and delightfully traditional work. The camaraderie of friends crosses the screen while love grows in the small details. In the first scene of the film, Matthias and Maxime look at a billboard where you can see a perfect, straight family bathed in almost religious purity. And from that moment 'Matthias & Maxime' will question this idea of ​​traditionalism in favor of a new way of relating, loving and seeing the world.

