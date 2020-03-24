why Samuel and Carla are the most fascinating couple in the Netflix series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third season of ‘Elite’ has been the point and end to a stage for the series of Netflix. Its renewal has not yet been officially announced for a fourth round of episodes -officially it is for two more seasons-, but we all assume that the series will continue. What is also up in the air is how far the cast will be renewed, as they could perfectly keep some staying in Las Encinas or completely change the scenery.

There are many unknowns in the air, but now is the time to review one of the most fascinating aspects that ‘Elite’ has given us so far. I mean the couple formed by Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Carla (Ester Expósito), one of the best demonstrations that Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, creators of the series, have no problems in jump into the void without a net to fall on your feet.

Watch out for spoilers for 'Elite' from here.

Magic macaroons

The most curious thing of all is that the relationship between Samuel and Carla does not cease to arise from a narrative need that arose in the second season: she was the one who could betray Polo and Samuel does not hesitate to take advantage of it to fake his own disappearance. The problem is that before, their paths had to cross after living with hardly any contact in the first season and that is where we arrived a moment as absurd as effective with the reheated macaroni.

‘Elite’ has never stood out precisely for its realism despite addressing certain social and cultural problems. That is something that one has to accept or simply put aside the series, but for a time they managed to do some balancing in this way. This was the moment when I finished assuming that ‘Elite’ was a cross between science fiction and suspense where almost anything entered.

In addition, its managers did not hesitate to gloat about it on several occasions, both in the video that you have above and when Samuel tries to recover Carla at the beginning of the third season. Thus, What initially seemed stupid worthy of someone who does not know where the air was coming from, becomes a legitimate weapon of seduction.

In ‘Elite’ we have seen that almost anything goes to make a couple but there is nothing that has reached the heights of Samuel and Carla. It is said that the opposite poles attract, but this time there was simply nothing that could justify her simply going to have a conversation with him instead of cutting him off at the first change and leaving.

A science fiction romance

Let's review if not both characters: Samuel is a young man who does not take too well what seems intense that he has seen his brother incriminated for the murder of the girl he liked. He is a poor devil who needs no one to eat his toast and with limited capacities so that his intentions are not seen as soon as he enters the door. Oh, and it's poor, a major flaw in the 'Elite' universe.

For her part, Carla represents in the series little less than the zenith of beauty but also has a sharp mind that allows her to control the situation at almost any time. From a very wealthy family, she is also the heir to the marquisate of Caleruega. Over time we see that it is not all a journey of roses for her, but when Samuel is interested in her, first in a pretended way and then become something real, she is basically a goddess and he is the last monkey in the school.

Any attempt to sell their relationship as normal – or at least what could be understood as normal in the 'Elite' world – would have been doomed to failure. I wish I could know what other options Madrona and Montero managed until they worked magic with the use of macaroni and they turned what could have been a black hole for the series into pure television gold.

The impossible happy ending

From there, what seemed impossible became a necessity and one of the arcs of the third season was that both characters came to that conclusion. Samuel did it quickly, because after all he was already so lonely that he did not need to meditate on anything else – then the police offer arrives to complicate everything and keep him entertained with other topics – and in life he would reappear. the virgin in this way in romantic themes.

In Carla's case it was more complicated and he literally had to hit rock bottom in life until he had no choice but to assume that his place was with Samu. It is curious that his way out of what seemed like a toxic relationship with Samuel is to get into one that could have ended his life if Polo were not around when he falls unconscious into the pool.

And to top it all off, ‘Elite’ denies us a happy ending for them, since Carla goes to study outside, while Samuel stays eating macaroni by himself and he doesn't even send a message to her so that she knows that he already misses her.

I do not know if we will ever see it, but it is not wrong to think that separation is what they need to meet again and this time yes, to be happy without the multiple defects of the past. Of course, then they would stop being such a fascinating couple …