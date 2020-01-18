Why 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' remains a fascinating and revolutionary anime

Share it:

Few series can cause commotion more than twenty years after its release. Reach trending topic, collecting headlines and being in the mouth of everyone is usually reserved for the cultural events of the moment, the new among the new, relegating what has already happened to the cult and the judgment of history. But that is not the case with 'Neon Genesis Evangelion'.

To your announcement that it can be seen streaming for the first time on Netflix, the anime series got her to talk about her again as if she had just been released. But why is a tremendous commotion?

The easy thing would be to say that the main reason is that, being a series that does not have a decent domestic edition nor has it ever been broadcast by streaming, the possibility of reaching a new generation of spectators has caused people to come up. But then we would be jumping straight to the conclusion.

The real reason for the commotion, the basis that underlies so much courage, is that Evangelion is a cult series that has achieved what every cultural product aspires to be: an intergenerational reference that transcends its niche market.

The origins of Evangelion

'Neon Genesis Evangelion' was broadcast between October 1995 and March 1996 with, in principle, an objective audience in mind not entirely classical: Adult otakus with a genuine interest in giant robot stories. This was exceptional because, historically, the series of wicks have been directed at children.

And although it is possible to affirm that you know how 'Mobile Suit Gundam' or 'Armored Trooper VOTOMS' they can hardly be considered as children, the idea of ​​making a series of wicks explicitly directed towards adolescents and adults was not something common for the time.

Now, 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' I was not fooling anyone. Already from its first chapter, it was evident that violence, the psychology of the characters and aesthetics counted more than the action or the pure masturbatory display of mechanical brutes. Something that made her have, from the beginning, a loyal audience that would follow her with real enthusiasm.

What is it about? Basically, from an alternative present where some mysterious giant creatures, called angels, have taken humanity to the brink of extinction, being the last line of defense of this a series of humanoid robots, called EVA, which can only be piloted by a number of very specific people who manage to synchronize emotionally with robots.

And as for all it is well known, when the human being is more emotionally sensitive (and unstable) it is during adolescence. Hence everyone their pilots are young teenagers fighting to the death against creatures that nobody knows where they come from in monstrous machines that will necessarily traumatize them for life.

In the end, the whole series revolves around that idea. The psychological impact of battles and responsibility That is put on them. After all, we don't talk about soldiers. Not even adults. We talk about people in the most emotionally vulnerable stage of their lives, having to synchronize with biomechanical monsters to kill creatures that want to destroy humanity.

All while going to high school, discover the extent of their desires and what it means to live in society. That is the reason for its popularity. Why it was revolutionary in many ways.

In Evangelion it was possible to feel identified with the characters. Any teenager could be reflected in the insecurities of their protagonists. Any adult could always recognize themselves in those secondary characters between anguish and joie de vivre, trying to pretend that, deep down, they do not continue to have the same anxiety and insecurities as adolescents, but with more mechanisms to manage them.

In other words, 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' It is not a story of heroism. It is a most reliable reflection of human anguish.

Drawing and photography

All of the above does not imply that Evangelion does not worry about the more technical aspects. Well, he worries. And a lot. Something that comes almost as standard to its author, Hideaki Anno.

Working as an animator in 'The Super Dimension Fortress Macross' and in 'Nausicaä del Valle del Viento', which would give him a friendship with Hayao Miyazaki that would last until today, and his first works as director are excellent 'Gunbuster' Y 'Nadia: the secret of the blue stone', Anno can boast that his merits before creating what is considered today his opera magna even have a minor planet with his name, the 9081 Hideakianno.

As director of Evangelion, he only showed that his was far from being a day's flower. In terms of direction the series is a delight of long contextual planes, a dynamic assembly that brings speed to the whole and great attention to symbolic details, both in actions and in the psyche of the characters.

But neither is it short when we talk about everything that has to do with the drawing. With some of today's best professionals making their first steps in the series, proper names as relevant as Hiroyuki Imaishi or Yō Yoshinari, and two exceptional designers as the basis for the whole drawing, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto taking care of character design and Ikuto Yamashita along with the robot's own Anno, there is no aspect of the series where at least one person of overwhelming talent would not have been involved.

In fact, Sadamoto's work in this regard is especially noteworthy. Not only because he was also responsible for drawing Evangelion's manga, but also because his character design was a fundamental part of the series' popularity.

The influence of the series

It is not precisely a secret that Evangelion had a foundational role in the development of moe, that is to say, the aesthetics of cute girls who wake up in who sees them the instinct to protect them.

One of his main characters, Rei Anamiya, had all the features that, from then on, would be repeated throughout dozens of characters, even today: blue hair, indifferent gesture, some congenital clumsiness and an exaggerated way of reacting before things, if only by contrast with his typical coldness. Something that another character, Asuka Langley, would contribute to being his opposite: redhead, always accurate and extremely passionate and loud to hide their own emotional fragility.

That way, between those two characters conceived as complete opposites, the entire imaginary of what we know today as the moe would be created. Those traits that make female characters attractive by awakening a protectionist instinct in who sees them. But that would not be all the merit of Sadamoto.

His was the idea of ​​turning Misato, head of security of the NERv organization and legal guardian of the protagonist, Shinji, into an ambivalent girl next door as unable to take charge of his life as perfectly professional when it comes to taking care of the angels and the safety of the pilots. Something that was a great success that was received with noisy interest, despite its absence of moe features.

In the end all this is important because the public loves Rei, Asuka and Misato. And while all the characters in the series generate fierce adhesions and repulses, the point they reach is inconceivable in virtually any other series or medium.

The amount of fanart, cosplay and, in general, subsequent influence they have had on other people's creations, is so huge that it would require a single article to just start exploring it. Because, and this is undeniable, part of the brilliant success of the series was precisely the complexity and interest of her female characters.

The unexpected role of women in their success …

This has always been the virtue of Evangelion, but also what almost killed her. Always walk between the edge of what interests the public of a very peculiar niche, otakus (hypothetically) adults, and what interests the general public. Two things that don't always overlap and don't always do well. But they never really neglected either side.

On the surface, the series was the perfect taste of the otakus. With robots of a unique and colorful design, dozens, if not hundreds, of scholarly references to series of wicks of the 70s and 80s (which has led to Anno's wife, the Mokaco Anno mangaka, affectionately calling him ' The King of the Otakus'), a well-fitted mood and very light doses of fanservice, It has everything the otakus ask for and more.

But the series is not limited to being everything your audience expects it to be and nothing more.

For those who did not consider themselves otakus, 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' contributed characters of an incredible psychological delicacy. Characters with doubts, aspirations and burdens they could not get rid of. And, in addition, all this was also actively treated, not leaving it as a backdrop of false depth.

Addressing issues such as depression, understanding between people, sex and care, was a series, in many ways, revolutionary, when dealing naturally with issues that have generally been minimized, when not directly invisible, in fiction.

That caused an obvious shock. Evangelion was not only a good series, it was a different series. And that attracted an audience that, in principle, was foreign: young and middle-aged women who did not consider themselves otakus. Although the series was not developed with them in mind, they were the ones that showed the greatest interest.

They were the ones who seemed most sympathetic to Shinji and had no trouble seeing themselves reflected in Asuka, Rei or Misato. Women who, far from being perfect, have virtues and defects, moments of weakness and strength, making it easy to empathize with them and their vicissitudes. Also hate them, given the humanity they give off.

That is why a generally unattended public such as women, who are always represented as gender stereotypes, found something different in Evangelion. A series where women have a voice and agency. Where they are not perfect beings but people, with all the ambivalences and contradictions that this entails.

… and the (expected) contempt of some

Ironically, that it wasn't exclusively what they expected, it also caused the repudiation of the otakus. Unable to accept that something was done outside their strict parameters, they rose in arms. And Hideaki Anno's response was blunt.

That the end occurred exclusively within Shinji's mind (saving us several fights at the cost of the bog spreading, completely false, that the end is as it is for lack of budget, when in fact it was planned so from the beginning), the women had an important role in the plot and Shinji himself was not a heroic archetype at the end, but a frightened boy who had to learn to trust others, he greatly infuriated an audience that just wants to see power fantasies on screen.

Something that was noted in the amount of death threats Anno received because of that end seen as ignominious by people unable to understand human emotions. Because, in addition, Anno's intention was precisely the opposite. The I wanted to send a message of hope.

He wanted to show his fellow otakus that there is a world beyond 2D, that there are other human beings out there and that they can also be loved, regardless of their tastes or hobbies. That they don't deserve to be excluded for what they are and that, with a little effort, they can be functional adults while still enjoying the things they like. But instead of accepting the hand that Anno extended with affection from the other side, the otakus decided to spit in his face.

And he acted accordingly

'The End of Evangelion' It is a film that extends what happened in the last two chapters of 'Neon Genesis Evangelion'. Filling in the gaps left by the end of the series, explains the fate of all the characters, which is, how could it be otherwise, infinitely more tragic than was originally implied.

That added to the fact that one of the scenes of the film are the scans of the death threats that Anno received and that the film begins, literally, with the protagonist masturbating in view of the naked body of a comatose girl, the message could not be more clear.

Hideaki Anno may be the king of the otakus but He despises their tendency to be misunderstood as superior beings who deserve to have girls at their feet for being good uncles.

Because 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' is the opposite. Try to learn to deal with our feelings and realize that we live surrounded by other people who need us and those we need. That nobody lives in a bubble and that we all suffer, but it is necessary to learn to manage our shits without pretending that others carry them for us.

'Neon Genesis Evangelion' as a reference of the perpetual present

At the end, Evangelion's success lies in how he questions people. It is not only that it has a very definite aesthetic, an excellent direction and script, an enviable animation and an influence on later works that tend to infinity. It is that he talks about topics that are as much or more relevant today than in his time.

Human nature remains a precarious emotional balance. Women still have few references in fiction in which to be reflected. There are still men who only want to masturbate with idealized women while being represented by reflections of themselves saving the world.

And, of course, we can all continue to love or hate Shinji for his pathological inability to get on the robot. Even turning it into a popular meme that seems not to run out for longer.

It is logical that all that is generated buzz around it. Let him keep doing it in the future. Because the question is not how Evangelion has created so much commotion in the networks, but how he could not have done it. Not when, if it's the interests of the present, few fiction works seem so current, if not immortal, like 'Neon Genesis Evangelion'.