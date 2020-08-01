Why Mexican soccer is an attractive industry for drug trafficking and money laundering

Share it:

In the image, Guillermo Álvarez, director of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, owner of the team of the same name.



The scandal that shakes the Cruz Azul for illicit money operations it is not an isolated case and shows the mexican football as an attractive field for drug trafficking.

The Attorney General of the Republic issued last Wednesday a arrest warrant against the president of Cruz Azul, Guillermo Álvarez, for the crimes of organized crime and operation with resources of illicit origin.

Other teams such as Querétaro, Celaya, Irapuato, La Piedad and Mérida have been related to the money of drug traffickers such as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.

The appeal? He national football is a millionaire industry in which members of criminal groups can make the resources they obtain from their activities seem legal.

Soccer numbers beyond markers and championships highlight its importance as an industry to move dirty money: 114,000 million pesos (mp) that represented 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the total wages of the 192,000 jobs it generates totaled 25,400 mp, according to official data from the Ministry of Finance.

A former ally of El Chapo, involved in Mexican soccer

Tirso “the soccer player” Martínez Sánchez, who worked with him Sinaloa Cartel Founded by Joaquín el Chapo Guzmán, owes its nickname not to the goals scored but to the teams in the national league that it acquired at the beginning of the 21st century in the Mexican league.

“Martínez Sánchez invested a considerable amount in companies of money laundering, with the purchase of professional soccer teams and a chain of high-end clothing stores, ”according to a document from the United States Department of Justice dated 2015.

The teams from Querétaro, Celaya, Irapuato, La Piedad and Mérida They are the ones that Martínez Sánchez injected resources, which he recognized in 2018 by participating as a witness in the Trial against Joaquín Guzmán.

Another example is the team of Yucatan deer for which he would pay about $ 700,000 to acquire it or the 2.2 million that it paid for Reboceros of La Piedad, according to the Notimex agency cited by the As site.

The operations were carried out in the first decade of the 21st century and it was in 2006 when the Mexican Football Federation He discovered that Martínez Sánchez owned several franchises and was suspected of participating in the cocaine trafficking business, according to testimony.

The FMF disbursed USD 14 million to buy from Tirso Martínez Sánchez the Querétaro and Irapuato franchises.

"The footballer" worked for the Sinaloa and Ciudad Juárez cartels between 1995 and 2003. He was extradited in 2015 to the United States and in 2016 he pleaded guilty to distributing tons of cocaine, entering the list of the most wanted by the US government, which came to offer a reward of USD 5,000,000 to anyone who gave information that would help to find his whereabouts.

AMLO government goes for soccer cleaning

The Mexican football is in the sights of Andrés Manuel López Obrador government not as a national sport – baseball is his thing – but by cleaning it of dirty money and making it a more transparent industry.

The commission to do so is Santiago Nieto, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), which is the Treasury arm to detect operations with illicit money from organized crime.

In November 2019, the FIU signed an agreement with Liga MX to exchange information and implement new practices and greater financial control in soccer franchises.

The Collaboration Agreement has as its objectives the exchange of information, the implementation of good practices, greater financial control of the clubs and transparency in the financial activities of them and the players, as well as technical and managerial bodies, in order to ensure the healthy development of the sport with more followers in the country.

"It seeks to establish (…) cooperation to carry out prevention activities and detection of acts, omissions or operations that could favor, provide aid, aid and cooperation to operations with resources of illicit originAccording to a statement from Liga MX.

The FIU requested two months ago to freeze the accounts of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of the Cruz Azul and director of the Cooperative, Víctor Garcés, former vice president of Cruz Azul, and Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas, director of Strategic Planning, for money laundering suspicions, irregular purchase of players and operation with illicit resources.

The FIU detected irregular movements for more than 1,300 million pesos to international bank accounts and 300 million pesos that the Cooperative gave to shell companies.

The first half of this commitment to clean up Mexican soccer runs and Álvarez's testimony will be key to knowing who is behind these resource movements.

