Why Marvel (and Disney) keep losing directors

January 12, 2020
Disney has a "creative differences" problem. The company accumulates about half of the entertainment in the United States (result of purchases of Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and recently Twentieth Century Fox) and this year that we have left behind has placed up to eight films in the Top 10 of the highest grossing in Spain (the first, 'The Lion King'), but it seems that is encountering some obstacles (insignificant, but symptomatic) in their most successful franchises when it comes to directors. The last, the lack of understanding with Scott Derrickson, who announced this week that he is leaving the address of 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness', the second installment of 'Doctor Strange', which he directed. The filmmaker has talked about those famous "creative differences", so has decided to remain an executive producer But don't direct the film. It seems that, at least, it has been a friendly break.

While at Disney they look a substitute for Derrickson (Here are some ideas), we can only reflect on what this case tells us about the company's modus operandi. And this is not the first time they lose a director. In October 2011, Patty jenkins (director of 'Wonder Woman' and the upcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984') was announced as director of 'Thor: The Dark World', the second individual adventure of the Nordic god played by Chris Hemsworth, but ended up abandoning the project because of the inability to bring his idea to fruition and the fear of signing a film that did not represent him as a filmmaker. His idea was to fit the story of 'Romeo and Juliet'in the next stage of the character, who is torn between his love on Earth and his family in Asgard. Seeing how the movie ended up, directed by Alan TaylorIt might have been a good idea.

In 2014, it was Edgar Wright ('Zombies Party', 'Scott Pilgrim against the world') who put the "creative differences" back on the table with Marvel, for whom he was going to direct 'Ant-Man', the superhero's origins film played by Paul Rudd. Marvel's boss, Kevin FeigeHe went on to say that the project would look "through the perspective of Edgar Wright, which is the only reason we are making this movie." Well, it seems that his presence was not so necessary, since they ended up replacing it with Peyton Reed. The truth is that the kinest had spent a decade preparing this project, and having to go out the back door for not being able to carry out his ideas was traumatic. So much that he assured that he would never see the final result.

In 2015 it was the turn of the problems of Joss Whedon during the preparation of 'Avengers: The Age of Ultron', which he did not abandon, but he did suffer as the one who more. In fact, He broke all his relations with the brand after the premiere, ensuring that he did not want to work with them again. As he told later, he felt a lot of pressure and had to fight for many scenes that were part of his idea of ​​the film. This break a posteriori is remarkable, especially since Whedon was the candidate to take care of the whole saga of 'Avengers', which later would take the Russo brothers.

imageMarvel

Apparently, all this had a lot to do with the one known as Marvel Creative Committee, a group of individuals (including the president of Marvel Entertainment Alan Fine, the comic writer Brian Michael Bendis or the comic editor Dan buckley) who watched the Marvel Studios productions throughout the creative development to take the stories in the same direction. Although it seems a useful group for the adaptations of the comics, the truth is that it was the origin of all the frustrations of the filmmakers. They were also a kind of filter between them and Kevin Feige, a much more benevolent figure with the freedom of artists.

James gunn, director of 'Guardians of the galaxy' and another of those who had problems with Disney (he was fired for some old tweets, and later hired again), said this committee "suggested" to eliminate the seventies songs from his first film with Marvel, which in the end turned out to be one of the most successful and admired aspects of the set. Another obstacle to the work of the filmmaker was the CEO of Marvel, Ike Perlmutter, the boss in front of which Feige had to answer. The man who, just for the record, refused to order toys based on the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) because they didn't sell.

Thus, 2015 was a key year for this whole structure, which Feige wanted to change from top to bottom. The box office success of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' was incontestable, but the public complaints of filmmakers like Whedon did not go unnoticed. Both factors helped the committee to dissolve and Perlmutter no longer had a hand in the company's film department. And it showed a lot. The following films that were released ('Doctor Strange', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Black Panther', ' Avengers: Infinity War ') they were a huge breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which now seemed to act with greater freedom. The proof is in signings like the indomitable one Taika Waititi, which seems to have no limits to its creativity.

taika waititi differences marvel star wars

Marvel studios

This golden age, which has closed with 'Avengers: Endgame', seems to have ended abruptly. Marvel Phase 4 It is still a mystery (beyond the titles already announced), but what is clear is that it begins with the hard mission of rebuilding a new saga of infinity, as well assembled and interesting as the one left behind. They have said goodbye to essential characters for the franchise like Captain America or Iron Man, and now they have to re-excite fans with new characters (and some that keep repeating). Is it perhaps because of this fear that they are returning to dictatorial practices in front of the ideas of the directors? Has Derrickson felt the pressure of this new stage that is shrouded in uncertainty?

The truth is that in this 2019 that we have left behind we have seen the result of these practices in another saga, also belonging to Disney. Control over millimeter products of 'Star wars'has returned after the divisive reception of' Star Wars: The Last Jedi 'of Rian johnson in 2016. The following year, Phil Lord Y Chris Miller they were fired from 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' because, as they said themselves, "our vision was very different from theirs, the bridge between them was very large, and in the end it was revealed to be too large ". The filmmakers would win an Oscar for 'Spider-Man: A New Universe' and the 'spin-off' movie they abandoned crashed as they rarely have done in the saga. It also happened with Gareth Edwards and 'Rogue One' (which was modified with 'reshoots' of Tony Gilroy) and something similar has happened again this year: Colin Trevorrow He was completely dismissed as director of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', because he failed to convince the bosses with his script. Seen the criticisms that have led to the screen J. J. Abrams Y Chris TerrioWould it have been worth taking a risk with the Trevorrow version?

imageThose posters are now worth much moreGetty Images

It seems beyond doubt the success generated by Disney productions, but it also seems clearer than ever that they shine the more they risk. On those occasions when they decided to reach out or fire responsible (from 'Han Solo' to 'The rise of Skywalker'), the results were questionable. If what they are looking for is simply to make box at the box office, they would not have to change their way of acting. On the other hand, if they aspire to turn their cinematographic area into a cultivation field for groundbreaking, different and avant-garde films, there is only one rule that cannot be touched: leave artists all their creative freedom. After all, few companies can offer as much budget and resources as they do. Let them use them to do great things, and not the same as always over and over again.

