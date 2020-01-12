Why Marvel (and Disney) keep losing directors

Share it:

Disney has a "creative differences" problem. The company accumulates about half of the entertainment in the United States (result of purchases of Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and recently Twentieth Century Fox) and this year that we have left behind has placed up to eight films in the Top 10 of the highest grossing in Spain (the first, 'The Lion King'), but it seems that is encountering some obstacles (insignificant, but symptomatic) in their most successful franchises when it comes to directors. The last, the lack of understanding with Scott Derrickson, who announced this week that he is leaving the address of 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness', the second installment of 'Doctor Strange', which he directed. The filmmaker has talked about those famous "creative differences", so has decided to remain an executive producer But don't direct the film. It seems that, at least, it has been a friendly break.

While at Disney they look a substitute for Derrickson (Here are some ideas), we can only reflect on what this case tells us about the company's modus operandi. And this is not the first time they lose a director. In October 2011, Patty jenkins (director of 'Wonder Woman' and the upcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984') was announced as director of 'Thor: The Dark World', the second individual adventure of the Nordic god played by Chris Hemsworth, but ended up abandoning the project because of the inability to bring his idea to fruition and the fear of signing a film that did not represent him as a filmmaker. His idea was to fit the story of 'Romeo and Juliet'in the next stage of the character, who is torn between his love on Earth and his family in Asgard. Seeing how the movie ended up, directed by Alan TaylorIt might have been a good idea.

In 2014, it was Edgar Wright ('Zombies Party', 'Scott Pilgrim against the world') who put the "creative differences" back on the table with Marvel, for whom he was going to direct 'Ant-Man', the superhero's origins film played by Paul Rudd. Marvel's boss, Kevin FeigeHe went on to say that the project would look "through the perspective of Edgar Wright, which is the only reason we are making this movie." Well, it seems that his presence was not so necessary, since they ended up replacing it with Peyton Reed. The truth is that the kinest had spent a decade preparing this project, and having to go out the back door for not being able to carry out his ideas was traumatic. So much that he assured that he would never see the final result.

In 2015 it was the turn of the problems of Joss Whedon during the preparation of 'Avengers: The Age of Ultron', which he did not abandon, but he did suffer as the one who more. In fact, He broke all his relations with the brand after the premiere, ensuring that he did not want to work with them again. As he told later, he felt a lot of pressure and had to fight for many scenes that were part of his idea of ​​the film. This break a posteriori is remarkable, especially since Whedon was the candidate to take care of the whole saga of 'Avengers', which later would take the Russo brothers.