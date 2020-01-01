Why 'Little Women' is one of the best movies of the year

Wrote Louisa May Alcott in 'Little Women' that "love drives out fear and gratitude bends pride." Y Greta Gerwig She has followed these teachings at length: the love for a novel that has been marking generations of women for almost two centuries and the (personal) gratitude towards the author for expressing the role of diverse, complex and contradictory femininity which rarely, now or in the nineteenth century, comes to occupy the central plot of a novel. The story of the March sisters comes back to life on the big screen once again in this 2019, and that is, as they say, each generation must have its own 'Little Women'.
And this is not only completely different from all those that preceded it: It is also one of the best movies of the year.
Louisa, Jo, Greta and all the others
As we said, ‘Little Women’ is not only an adaptation, but also a camouflaged biopic. It is not something that Gerwig gets out of his sleeve: in the original novel, reality and fiction already went hand in hand. Louisa May Alcott used her own life and experiences to create the March family, downloading in them his love for sorority, his complaints before the limitations of a patriarchal society and, above all, his identification more than evident with the character of Josephine March. In the history, Alcott was Jo. In the movie, so is the director. The young woman played by Ronan is the vehicle of women artists who are frustrated by glass ceilings and gender demands, who feel the excitement of seeing their first stories come alive on paper, who dream big and refuse to get into social corsets like all the others. Jo is the rebel, the undisputed protagonist, and the mirror in which many creators have looked at each other. As the singer Patti smith, who in a prologue written for one of the most recent editions of the novel wrote: “From her I learned that art is not only produced by dreaming, but through discipline, firm and safe dedication, and the willingness to accept and grow from criticism … She has always been there to receive the rebel girls like me, with a shake of her short hair and a playful wink to tell us to come, to guide us, to encourage us, to put her prints on a path that invites us to follow it ”.
For his part, Alcott was a March before even inventing them in fiction. She was the second of four sisters, raised by a charitable mother and a father too idealistic to take care of her family's needs, who he moved up to thirty times before settling in a Concord farm in Massachusetts. They went hungry and cold, like so many at the time, but the author fed on philosophy with great minds like those of Henry David Thoreau or Ralph Waldo Emerson, parents of transcendentalism. Indeed, he grew up between liberal minds and the freedom to cultivate the mind. With ‘Little Women’ he won what his protagonist always aspired to: be able to support his family and, as he would defend Virginia Woolf Years later, have a room of your own (and money) to be a writer. In addition, he traveled throughout Europe and refused to marry for content to the social conventions of the time, as he did in fiction to get his novel published.
On this detail, precisely, Gerwig knows how to play his cards well: at the end of the film, put into perspective the decision to include that happy ending between Jo and Professor Bhaer (Louis Garrel) and separates reality from fiction in a bright, critical and yet deeply exciting way. There is no doubt that the filmmaker has thought a lot about how to permeate the spirit of the writer in her film. In an interview on Film Comment, he assured that there are phrases from his script that have not come out of the novel, but from other writings by Alcott and even from your personal correspondence and your diaries. Research on her life is an active part of the narrative, which focuses on the constant economic concerns that marked the life of the March / Alcott, and that of any woman who wanted to get out of the marked path and start writing her own stories.
It is also the life of the director, whom we see invisibly (but latently) in the images of ‘Little Women’. When Jo manages to sell his first story, he runs through the streets of New York with the same impetus with which Frances did in ‘Frances Ha’ to the rhythm of ‘Modern Love’, in a film that Gerwig starred and co-wrote with the director Noah Baumbach. The same vital doubts that run through the second of the March were at the heart of ‘Lady Bird’. All those female characters face the problems of their time and their age in the same terms, with special attention to the relationships between sisters and mother-daughter, the continued frustration generated by expectations and the need to be someone different, someone else. However, we imagine Gerwig as Jo at the end of the movie and surely Alcott after editing ‘Little Women’: with a look of pride to see his creation coming alive before his eyes.
The key: The past as a memory
Not only the connections between reality and fiction are a fascinating element of ‘Little Women’, but also their narrative structure, never ballad and always rich in complex emotions. Gerwig's is the first adaptation that reorders the events of the novel, which renounces the chronological account (in the pages of the book it covers the life of the protagonists from their adolescence to their adult life, where they become independent and marry) in favor of an ambitious essay on the relationship between the foundations of the past, the decisions of the present and the consequences of the future.
The film begins with Jo selling his first stories in a New York newspaper, where he has moved to pursue his dream of being a writer. The director decides to put the focus from the beginning on this relationship between professional aspirations and the economic situation, which will mark the entire adaptation. Eye to the planes detail of the scene: the ink-stained hands that symbolize the effort and discipline of the character, as well as features of his stunned personality that we will know later, and, above all, that moment highlighted by the staging in the that the papers resulting from that work are exchanged for other papers, those of money. The economic transaction almost become a pact with the devil in search of individual emancipation. Soon that world of illusions and freedoms will collapse with the illness of one of his sisters and the return to the family home, where the weight of family and domestic responsibilities (at that time, a burden reserved entirely for women) will put in Check your artistic desires. Everything will respond to the connections in this triangle: women, art and money.
'Little Women' is still present after more than 150 years because it still has important things to tell us
From there, ‘Little Women’ becomes a set of mirrors. We started in the middle of the novel to be able to think about the present as a consequence of the past, to which we regularly go through flashbacks. Thus, the parallels between situations, characters and images reveal something that the chronological order of other versions ended up dazzling: the relentless passage of time. The same beach acquires different connotations when youth have fun in it (as if the pictures of Joaquin Sorolla they would have come to life) and when the threat of death makes it a place with the bitter taste of farewells. The different stages of the illness of one of the sisters make the two images of the same empty bed two different worlds, between hope and tragedy. Where before Meg dreamed of costumes and parties and elegance that could be at her fingertips, now she counts the coins that should not have been spent on that whim, content to call her daughter with the name (Daisy) of those times of flirting with opulence The antithesis is here the rhetorical figure that moves the story.
These temporary jumps, which accompanies the constant change of colors and textures in the image (cold tones for the most lazy and warm moments for the happiest, some noise for those childhood memories and sharpness for the events of the present …), mold a much more self-conscious version of the story, whose objective is to connect the before with the now to understand that we are what we have lived. And also that women's stories do not end by leaving their youth behind, but they bloom when they are old enough to be entirely themselves. In Film Comment, Gerwig said: “I felt I wanted to give back to March women what they had as girls. That seemed part of the mission of this movie, because I can't tell you how many women claim to have read only the first part of the book (childhood and adolescence). If what we are saying to the girls is that from there everything is over, that what is coming is not good enough, because at that age there is nothing left to be desired, there is nothing to expect … If there is not courage, ambition and future once you are an adult, if everything existed as a child and then abandoned your childish things, it just doesn't seem right. ”
Do you need another ‘Little Women’?
Flatly yes. Louisa May Alcott's novel is still present in our cultural imaginary after more than 150 years because it still has important things to tell us. We only needed a bold filmmaker like Greta Gerwig to do it, and understand that each of the main film adaptations in history spoke of a very specific moment in our time. The version of George Cukor in 1933 it was a real box office success for its candor in times of Great Depression, where the miseries of the March served as a hopeful mirror in the lives of the Americans of the time. The next one, that of Mervyn LeRoy in 1949, he overcame that poor America to enhance a modernity in the beginnings of capitalist consumerism. It wouldn't be until 1994 for a woman, Gillian Armstrong, I would direct an inheriting version of the preceding feminist movement that looked at the characters from a completely different position, which accentuated the position of women in the work environment, the professional motivations of women over sentimental ones and even the claim of feminist femininity of the Third Wave.
What does this new adaptation of ‘Little Women’ contribute? On the one hand, the importance of money, more accentuated than ever in its relationship with art and women. And on the other, the contemporary need (undoubtedly influenced by the unlimited access offered by the internet to all the documents of the past) of revisit history and understand it according to new concepts. For something, this is the freest adaptation we have seen of the original text, because it somehow broadens the perspective to get out of fiction and look at the circumstances in which it was written, thus exploiting the autobiographical connections that define it. It's brilliant how Gerwig can speak from a deep love towards the novel without being a nostalgic manual, how he gives life to the characters without pretending to be perfect. In one of Jo's most heartbreaking moments, the director borrowed a phrase from another Alcott novel, 'Rose in bloom' (1875), which says: “Women have minds, as well as heart, ambition and talent, as well as beauty, and I'm so tired of people saying that love is the only thing for which a woman is fit. ” And Gerwig added: "But I'm so alone." The words come from Ronan's mouth with tears in his eyes and disarming honesty, reflecting the complexity of the situation of a woman who does not want to be a wife, but also a social outcast. A dead end in the nineteenth century. This addition shows something that runs through the film: that there is a person behind the project who knows the material perfectly, both what is written and what is not.
‘Little Women’ is one of those movies doomed to be undervalued (The Golden Globes, the first example; that Hollywood academics are not attending the projections for the Oscars, the second), but make no mistake: It is one of the great works of this year and possibly the most intelligent adaptation that the novel has ever had. In addition, as it is said in one of his scenes, the small stories, and especially the always few stories written and starring women, become important when they are written. And when they roll. Let's not ignore them.
