Why 'Little Women' is one of the best movies of the year

Do you need another ‘Little Women’?

Flatly yes. Louisa May Alcott's novel is still present in our cultural imaginary after more than 150 years because it still has important things to tell us. We only needed a bold filmmaker like Greta Gerwig to do it, and understand that each of the main film adaptations in history spoke of a very specific moment in our time. The version of George Cukor in 1933 it was a real box office success for its candor in times of Great Depression, where the miseries of the March served as a hopeful mirror in the lives of the Americans of the time. The next one, that of Mervyn LeRoy in 1949, he overcame that poor America to enhance a modernity in the beginnings of capitalist consumerism. It wouldn't be until 1994 for a woman, Gillian Armstrong, I would direct an inheriting version of the preceding feminist movement that looked at the characters from a completely different position, which accentuated the position of women in the work environment, the professional motivations of women over sentimental ones and even the claim of feminist femininity of the Third Wave.

What does this new adaptation of ‘Little Women’ contribute? On the one hand, the importance of money, more accentuated than ever in its relationship with art and women. And on the other, the contemporary need (undoubtedly influenced by the unlimited access offered by the internet to all the documents of the past) of revisit history and understand it according to new concepts. For something, this is the freest adaptation we have seen of the original text, because it somehow broadens the perspective to get out of fiction and look at the circumstances in which it was written, thus exploiting the autobiographical connections that define it. It's brilliant how Gerwig can speak from a deep love towards the novel without being a nostalgic manual, how he gives life to the characters without pretending to be perfect. In one of Jo's most heartbreaking moments, the director borrowed a phrase from another Alcott novel, 'Rose in bloom' (1875), which says: “Women have minds, as well as heart, ambition and talent, as well as beauty, and I'm so tired of people saying that love is the only thing for which a woman is fit. ” And Gerwig added: "But I'm so alone." The words come from Ronan's mouth with tears in his eyes and disarming honesty, reflecting the complexity of the situation of a woman who does not want to be a wife, but also a social outcast. A dead end in the nineteenth century. This addition shows something that runs through the film: that there is a person behind the project who knows the material perfectly, both what is written and what is not.

‘Little Women’ is one of those movies doomed to be undervalued (The Golden Globes, the first example; that Hollywood academics are not attending the projections for the Oscars, the second), but make no mistake: It is one of the great works of this year and possibly the most intelligent adaptation that the novel has ever had. In addition, as it is said in one of his scenes, the small stories, and especially the always few stories written and starring women, become important when they are written. And when they roll. Let's not ignore them.